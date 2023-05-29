Holly Willoughby stuns fans with behaviour following This Morning fall-out: ‘So brave’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has stunned fans with her behaviour following the continuing ITV drama.

The show has been at the centre of controversy following the resignation of Holly’s former co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Phillip recently admitted to previously having an affair with a much younger colleague. He also apologised for lying about the affair to his colleagues at ITV. And, following Holly’s comment about the scandal, fans have praised her behaviour and branded her “brave”.

Fans have praised Holly for her behaviour following the This Morning drama (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby stuns fans with behaviour

Taking to social media, many fans have commended Holly for not making a particular change on her social media.

On Saturday (May 27), the star shared on her Instagram story: “It has taken some time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Since then, many of her followers noticed that she hasn’t turned off the comments section of her photos. This means fans are able to leave comments giving their take on what’s been happening – good and bad – for the star to see. By comparison, Phil has either limited who can comment or turned his off.

Commenting under her last picture, one user wrote: “Holly, I’m not a fan of you right now, but I do have to say that I think you’re actually very brave to leave the comments on under your posts. People are saying horrendous things, but maybe you need to hear them.”

A second hailed her behaviour and said: “She’s brave for not turning these comments off.”

“Of course Phillip turned off his comments, but I can’t believe you still have yours on. Fair play to you, honestly, that takes balls,” another added.

Phillip Schofield recently admitted he had an affair with a male colleague who was much younger than him (Credit: Cover Images)

The future of This Morning

Despite people petitioning for This Morning to be axed, the show aired as normal on Monday (May 29). It’s also been reported that the show are contacting other potential presenters to replace Phillip Schofield once Holly returns after the half-term.

A source told Mirror: “Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal. Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when she returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers. Holly is determined to stay put – the only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

