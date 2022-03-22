Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return finally confirmed

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning very soon after having some time off.

The ITV star has taken time off from the show so she could self-isolate after contracting Covid-19.

As a result, she has been replaced by former Big Brother stars Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond over the past week.

However, on Tuesday’s show, Phillip Schofield revealed when Holly would be returning.

Fans have been wondering where Holly Willoughby is on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

“We’re pleased to say that she’s testing negative and she’s back tomorrow,” said a delighted Phil.

“Celebrate good times, come on!” sung Alison.

“You were expecting a lot for them to catch up to that,” laughed Phil.

“I was expecting the works, confetti!” joked Alison. “Can’t wait to see you back, Holly.”

The news means Holly will also likely be returning to host the final of Dancing On Ice.

The delayed finale will air on March 27 at 7pm on ITV1.

Holly Willoughby is returning to This Morning on Wednesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly unhappy about taking time off This Morning

Last week, Phil revealed that Holly was ‘annoyed’ about having to take more time off from This Morning.

It was made worse considering fans have complained a lot about her absences lately.

“Are Holly and Phil ever working on #ThisMorning these days,” one viewer recently ranted.

Another said: “Phil and Holly on HOLLIBOBS again because it’s a half-term perhaps.”

Phil said on the show last week about Holly’s latest absence: “Holly obviously still got Rona so sending her massive love.

“Texting her throughout the day and making sure she’s OK. She’s fine, just annoyed. Lots of love, get well soon.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

