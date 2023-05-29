Holly Willoughby would apparently only leave This Morning over “one” thing, according to reports.

The long-running hit ITV show has been thrown into chaos in recent days following the news of Phillip Schofield’s shock affair. The 61-year-old presenter confessed to a secret fling with a much younger man who worked with him on This Morning.

His former pal and co-host Holly claimed she knew nothing about the affair – admitting she was “hurt” to hear about it. But that hasn’t stopped her fellow showbiz colleagues, and even fans, from urging Holly to walk away from This Morning.

However, now it has been ‘revealed’ that Holly would only pack up her things on the hit series if a certain circumstance happened.

Holly Willoughby to return to This Morning

After Schofe’s confession, it’s been reported that ITV bosses are afraid This Morning’s image has been “tarnished”. The company insisted it investigated rumours of the relationship at the time. But ultimately said it had found no evidence.

Despite all drama, Holly’s future on This Morning has been confirmed by ITV though. The broadcaster revealed she will back in the studio on June 5.

And apparently, Holly has zero intention of quitting the show – with the TV legend hoping to “ride out the scandal”.

Holly Willoughby ‘determined’ to stay on show

A source told the Mirror: “Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal.”

The same insider then went on to claim how Holly would only choose to leave if the programme itself was axed as a whole. They added: “Holly is determined to stay put. The only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

More losses at This Morning?

While ITV has confirmed business as usual on the show, with a host of regulars set to rotate duties alongside Holly, reports are emerging of a deeply unhappy ship.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that one show favourite is so irate they drafted their resignation statement as news of Phillip’s ‘deceitful’ affair became public. Bosses are apparently extremely concerned that its presenters will eschew their massive pay packets and abandon the tarnished outfit.

This Morning regulars to abandon toxic ship?

A source told the tabloid: “The future of the show is hanging by a thread. And the presenting talent are unsure of their next move – they’re deciding whether to leap from a sinking ship”.

What’s more, the insider claimed how the entire senior team at This Morning is in “complete damage-limitation mode”. With staff apparently “worrying” about the stars who could walk away.

They then added: “Phillip no doubt thinks he has tried to do the right thing. But the overwhelming feeling on set is that procedures need to be put in place to ensure the same mistakes never happen again. Some presenters feel the saga has left too much toxicity around the show. It can’t survive and they’re considering their future.”

