Holly Willoughby announces huge This Morning news with Phillip Schofield

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced some huge news about the show today.

The duo revealed they will be hosting the daytime programme from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The huge move is to mark the Queen‘s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the monarch marks 70 years on the throne.

Holly Willoughby excitedly claps her hands alongside a smiling Phillip Schofield on This Morning on May 23, 2022
Holly and Phil will be hosting This Morning from Buckingham Palace tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

At the start of Monday’s show, Holly and Phil revealed to viewers that they had a big announcement to make.

Two London Fanfare Trumpeters entered the studio to introduce Gyles Brandreth, who read out the news.

He said: “Dear Mr Schofield and Ms Willoughby, you have been given a royal appointment for tomorrow.

Gyles Brandreth reads announcement to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield inside This Morning studios
Gyles announced the news on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

“We will be broadcasting live from Buckingham Palace to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Meanwhile, Gyles continued: “You will be taking a look back at the Queen’s magnificent 70 years of sovereign with a host of special guests.

“We look forward to welcoming you live from 10 o’clock tomorrow morning as the celebrations begin at Buckingham Palace.”

Holly and Phil cheered as she admitted: “I’m so excited! That almost made me cry.”

Gyles Brandreth reading announcement on This Morning on May 23, 2022
Gyles told viewers that Holly and Phil will be joined by a series of special guests tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Phil added: “Beautifully done.”

In addition, Holly said: “Downton Abbey, now Buckingham Palace… we do get the keys to all the best houses in Britain don’t we?”

Phil replied: “We really do. But this is the best one.”

Holly added: “Think it is, doesn’t get better!”

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the start of next month in a four-day affair.

The country will mark the occasion with street parties and a variety of events.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family will come together to also celebrate the huge milestone with a string of different events including a Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 until June 5.

