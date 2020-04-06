Holly Willoughby wells up as This Morning caller suffers miscarriage in isolation

Holly Willoughby was visibly moved as she tried to comfort a This Morning viewer who called in for advice on coping after suffering a miscarriage while in self-isolation, telling her "I'm so sorry".

Holly, 39, and Phillip Schofield were hosting a call-in on anxiety with psychologist Emma Kenny when they received the heartbreaking call.

Holly Willoughby was visibly moved during the phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s shocking admission about today’s beautiful This Morning dress

Holly welled up talking to Sarah, whose name was changed to keep her identity private on-air, saying: "Oh, Sarah I’m so sorry I’ve just read the top line here.

"You are going through a horrible time. Are you OK to read this?"

Sarah agreed that Holly could read out her question to Emma about how to cope during such an emotional time.

"You are with your partner, and you’re at home, and I’m so sorry but you are going through a miscarriage," Holly continued.

"Obviously, you can’t see friends to support you through this and you’re finding it very hard. Are you OK?"

Sarah reassured Holly and Phillip she was okay to speak on-air, before speaking directly to Emma who shared her advice.

"Even if you have a partner with you, you feel like it’s a very personal journey," Emma said.

"It’s really hard for people to understand what a massive grief and loss it is.

"Just be aware that this is something really personal, but you also need to reach out and talk to other people."

As the call ended Holly spoke to Sarah again, ending the call with: "Lots of love to you."

During the phone in, Holly, Phil and Emma also spoke to a viewer who broke down in tears because she can't see her 58 year-old NHS nurse mum during the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more: Holly Willoughby slams Boris Johnson for not 'delivering on promises' amid coronavirus crisis

The viewer, called Samantha said:"My mum is a nurse and I'm really struggling with waking up each day.

"Sorry, I keep getting really emotional because I'm worried about my mum. Sorry."

Emma reassure the caller: "This is a genuine reaction to somebody who you think is the most important person in the world."

"I'm not trying to minimise your feeling, it's dead real. But can you understand about re-framing it a little.

"If you weren't constantly being bombarded with all this negative press, you wouldn't be having these feelings."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.