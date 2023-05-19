Holly Willoughby ‘holding This Morning together’ amid claims it would be ’social suicide’ to let her go

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is “one of the few people holding the show together”, one expert has claimed, as they issued a warning to ITV about the show’s future should she decide to leave.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield have been subjected to on-going feud rumours over the past few weeks. As a result, there are calls among viewers for Phil to stand down. There are also said to be concerns that Holly will leave her presenting role on the show.

And this is something that could leave to “social suicide” for ITV, one expert has exclusively told Entertainment Daily.

One expert has claimed Holly Willoughby is holding This Morning together (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby ‘holding This Morning together’

Jordan James of Unlockd PR told us that he thinks Holly is doing a grand job of “holding This Morning together” during the turbulent time.

And, with Piers Morgan tipped to take over from Phil, Jordan told us she could “hold her own” agains any co-host.

He told ED!: “Holly isn’t a novice when it comes to working with tough characters. I think she would be able to hold her own if she were to be paired with Piers Morgan, giving him as good as he gets in her own, unique, subtle way. However, I don’t think Holly wouldn’t even consider it as an option.”

Jordan added: “With Holly a much-beloved figure and one of the few people holding This Morning together, I can’t see that ITV would risk alienating the nation and removing her as host just to bring in Piers.”

It’s a turbulent time at This Morning with feud rumours swirling (Credit: YouTube)

‘Social suicide’

He then shared a warning, should ITV be considering asking Piers to front the show.

“While Piers has some pull, adding him to the show or removing Holly would be social suicide for the network. It already needs to work fast to repair its tentative grip on the nation after years of controversy and poor viewing figures for once big shows (think X Factor, BGT and Love Island).

“If ITV knows what’s good for them, they should steer clear of the big, bolshy characters and stick to who the nation loves. Which is categorically NOT Piers .”

He added: “Besides, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are already there waiting on the sidelines.”

