Holly Willoughby breaks her silence after enforced This Morning absence

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has broken her silence following her enforced absence from the ITV show.

Holly tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning she missed the Dancing On Ice semi-final.

She’s been isolating at home since, with Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond filling in for her on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield has said that the host was “looking after herself”.

And now Holly has posted to social media, with fans rallying round to wish her better.

What did This Morning host Holly Willoughby post on Instagram?

Holly, founder of lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, posted about the new edition of her online magazine.

This month it features a picture of a Ukrainian father saying goodbye to his baby and has been branded “the hope edition”.

Holly shared: “Hope is a powerful thing, and given the realities of life today, is the one thing we must hold onto with all our being.”

How is the star feeling now?

Holly didn’t offer a health update in the post, but that didn’t stop fans from wishing her better.

They also wished her a speedy return to This Morning, which she hosts Monday to Thursday alongside co-presenter Phil.

One said: “Hope you are feeling better.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to see you back on @thismorning. Hope you are feeling better.”

Phil issues update on Holly’s COVID battle

Earlier this week, Phillip Schofield did issue a health update on Holly.

Opening the show on Tuesday with Josie Gibson, he said he’d been “making sure she’s okay”.

Phil said: “Holly has obviously still got the coronavirus, so sending her massive love.”

He added he had been “texting her throughout the day and making sure she’s okay”.

Phil added: “She’s fine, just annoyed.”

He then send his “love” to Holly: “Lots of love, get well soon.”

Josie added: “Get well soon, Hols.”

