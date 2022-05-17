This Morning host Holly Willoughby came under fire from viewers as she hosted the ITV daytime show today (May 17).

Holly’s pal Emma Lucy was on the show talking about crystal healing.

And the host’s co-star in Freeze the Fear, Wim Hof, was also on talking about tonight’s final episode.

But two of Holly’s “pals” on the show was just too much for some viewers, who quickly took to Twitter to complain.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby draws complaints

This Morning viewers somehow appeared to think it was Holly’s doing that Emma and Wim were on the show.

Of course, there will be a team of bookers behind the scenes who book guests for the show as Holly sticks to presenting alongside Phillip Schofield.

Has Holly chosen today’s subjects?

Still, this little fact didn’t deter viewers, with many calling Holly out over the show’s choice of guests.

“Has Holly chosen today’s subjects?” asked one viewer.

“Holly’s mate with her crystals,” said another of Emma Lucy, who is Holly’s lifestyle brand’s Energy Expert.

“Holly trying to sell some more [bleep] from her website,” said another of Wylde Moon, which we might add doesn’t even sell crystals.

Holly’s husband also in the firing line

“Good to see #thismorning covering all of Holly’s hobbies and programmes,” said another, bringing Freeze the Fear into the equation.

Another moaned: “Holly’s husband just happens to be the producer of this Wim Hof show.. also she co-hosts it.”

Dan Baldwin is executive producer on the show, the final of which airs on BBC One tonight.

“Holly’s other show plug coming up next,” said another sarcastically.

“Holly advertising her own show,” another commented.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield sparks fury

Elsewhere in the show, Phillip Schofield came under fire from animal-loving viewers.

Phil’s comments during Daisy Payne‘s gardening segment angered guests.

She was speaking about a caterpillar that is munching its way through hedges, with Phil telling her: “Kill them!”

