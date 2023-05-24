‘Chinks’ in Holly Willoughby’s armour ‘exposed’ as ‘mistakes’ by TV’s ‘Miss Nice’ tipped to be her downfall

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has made “mistakes” that could lead to her “eventual demise”, one expert has claimed.

Holly has been the subject of on-going feud rumours with her former co-host Phillip Schofield. He stepped down from his role on the show over the weekend, with both Holly and Phil releasing statements.

However, a lot of backlash has followed. And, following Phil’s exit, one expert has speculated that things “don’t look great” for Holly either.

Phillip Schofield stepped down from his role on This Morning amid feud rumours with Holly Willoughby (Credit: YouTube)

Things ‘don’t look great’ for This Morning host Holly Willoughby

PR and reputation management expert Edward Coram James commented: “The story and options don’t look great for Holly Willoughby. One of the main narratives is, and shall remain, that she stabbed her long-time friend and mentor in the back, forcing ITV to give him the boot at one of the lowest moments of his professional career,” he alleged.

Edward then continued: “For someone that has defined their TV personality as Miss Nice, this is not a great look. It won’t play well with audiences.”

Holly Willoughby has always been known as TV’s ‘Miss Nice’ but ‘chinks’ in her armour have been spotted (Credit: YouTube)

‘Chinks’ in her armour ‘exposed’

Speaking more generally, he went on to explain: “When such chinks in the armour are exposed, it often marks the start of a slow chipping away at the armour by a press that, when given a sniff of meat, has always shown its desire to go in for the kill.

Mistakes made by the saintly often lead to their eventual demise.

“Like Phillip, this is why it is so important not to define yourself publicly as Mr, Mrs of corporate perfect. Acknowledging and owning your humanity or corporate realities prevents you from being hunted down for falling short of sainthood later down the line,” he added.

Edward then added: “And it automatically allows you to be held to more realistic standards. Those that come across as perfect nearly always make mistakes. And, unlike those that we expected mistakes from, mistakes made by the saintly often lead to their eventual demise.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘utterly heartbroken’ over This Morning exit

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.