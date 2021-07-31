Holly Willoughby has thanked This Morning after she made a surprise comeback during her summer holiday.

Holly had viewers in tears on Thursday, July 29, as she appeared on the show via video link to surprise a very special little girl.

Sophie had a chat with Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Sophie appeared on This Morning?

Summer hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford welcomed nine-year-old Sophie into the studio.

Her mum and dad explained that she has a rare form of incurable cancer.

Sophie’s dad said: “She’s got something called Rhabdomyosarcoma and unfortunately she had a 12-inch tumour removed back in September and she relapsed back in September after about nine months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“So they’ve told us there’s no cure for it now, but Sophie being Sophie, she just wants to be positive about it.”

Instead, Sophie has come up with a bucket list, and appearing on This Morning was on it.

Sophie on This Morning was given a tiara by Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby back on This Morning

After making some hilarious observations about the This Morning set, Eamonn asked her whether he looked slimmer in real life.

Sophie replied: “Erm…”

With cast and crew laughing, Eamonn and Ruth gave her a This Morning hamper full of branded goodies and then surprised her with a video chat with her favourite presenter, Holly Willoughby.

Looking tanned and relaxed, Holly apologised for not being able to come into the studio.

She did, however, give Sophie the tiara she wore in the This Morning panto last Christmas and her water bottle from her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Sophie then finished her experience off with a walk down the This Morning catwalk, aided by Gok Wan.

https://twitter.com/RyanGTweetsTV/status/1420675643826712578

This beautiful little Princess Sophie and her family 😔❤ Nice of you guys to put a smile on her face. Eammon and Ruth truly care too you can tell #ThisMorning — Fun Themes (@Fun_Themes_LDN) July 29, 2021

Sophie has just melted my heart, bless ❤️ #ThisMorning — Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) July 29, 2021

Sophie is such a lovely girl who dosnt deserve what she's going through right now. Life is unfair to the purest of souls ❤️💔😭#ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 29, 2021

How did viewers react to Sophie and her courage?

Viewers soon got emotional at Sophie’s appearance, and loved Holly’s kind gesture.

One wrote: “Sophie is such a lovely girl who doesn’t deserve what she’s going through right now.

“Life is unfair to the purest of souls.” [heart-break and cry-face emoji].

Another said: “Sophie has just melted my heart, bless.”

A third said: “This beautiful little Princess Sophie and her family.

“Nice of you guys to put a smile on her face. Eammon and Ruth truly care too you can tell #ThisMorning.”

After her appearance, Holly followed up with a message on Instagram, which featured some of her chat with Sophie.

She wrote: “Thank you @thismorning for arranging for me to say hello to my new friend Sophie… Sophie you are an incredible girl… your family must be so proud of you… huge love.”

Bless Sophie – and bless Holly for taking the time.