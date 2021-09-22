This Morning host Holly Willoughby shocked fans with a comment on the show today (September 22) as chef John Torode showed off his simple egg recipes.

John demonstrated boiled, scrambled and poached eggs and revealed an egg fact that left Holly aghast.

Holly Willoughby was pretty bemused as John Torode showcased his egg recipes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the This Morning recipes segment today?

Midway through his egg segment, John told Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield: “Here’s a lovely fact for you about eggs. Eggs are all different colours aren’t they?”

“Why are they white? They naturally come like that?” an inquisitive Holly asked.

“Yes, and the way you tell what colour egg you’re going to get is by the colour of the chicken’s ears,” John said.

“Chickens have ears?!” Holly exclaimed. “Chickens have ears?!” she repeated.

“Well yes, otherwise they’d never hear anything,” Phil said.

“Well yes but they don’t have ears like ears,” Holly added.

“I’ve never see them on the side of their head,” she said, gesturing to her earlobes.

Holly was stunned that chickens have earlobes (Credit: ITV)

What do chicken ears look like?

Holly then revealed the production team had found a picture of a chicken’s ears.

“Where are they, under there?!” Holly squealed. “They’ve got earlobes!”

She then added: “Wait a minute, I’ve never seen a red egg. That hen’s ears are red.”

“Red ears give a white egg or something like that,” John said.

“That’s not what you said,” Holly countered.

“I said the colour of the ears dictates the colour of the egg, I didn’t same they’d be the same colour,” the chef replied.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Holly admitted.

It all started when John Torode share an interesting fact about eggs (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Viewers couldn’t believe their, ahem, ears over the quip.

One even went so far as to call Holly an “embarrassment” over her comments.

“So Holly thought chickens don’t have ears,” said one chuckling. “Ffs.”

Another cruelly joked: “If it has white ears, it lays white eggs. If it has dark ears, it lays brown eggs. If it has nothing between the ears, it’s Holly Willoughby.”

A third quipped: “Holly is now Googling where a chicken’s nuggets are.”

Another This Morning viewer added: “Yes, chickens have ears too. And they’ve had enough of Torode’s yammering.”

The This Morning host learnt something new today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning recipes: Holly isn’t the only one who didn’t know chickens had ears

Others were with Holly, though, with some This Morning fans admitting they’d learnt something new today, too!

“Never knew chickens had ears until today,” said one, echoing the sentiments of others on social media.

To be fair to Holly, it appears she was unaware they had earlobes, or ears that stuck out from the side of their heads – not ears full stop.

However, it’s not the first time Holly has made an on-air gaffe during the cooking segment.

Earlier this year she stunned Phil and chef Clodagh McKenna as she revealed she thought sweetcorn grew underground.

