Holly Willoughby squeals as she gets a piercing live on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby got her ears pierced live on Thursday's This Morning.

The presenter, 39, got her lobes re-pierced during a segment about the latest piercing trends with Samantha Hayler, Head Piercer at Astrid and Miyu.

As Holly laid on the bed, Samantha picked up a needle and prepped the presenter's ear.

Holly got her lobes re-pierced (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: "So I'm going to re-pierce. Am I actually doing this guys?!"

Her co-star Phillip Schofield asked: "So what does this mean for Dancing On Ice on Sunday? What's she going to have in her ear?"

As the cameras zoomed in on Holly's ear and Samantha pulled the needle closer, Phil exclaimed: "Needle, needle, needle alert! What you thinking guys?!"

Samantha told Holly: "So I'm just lining everything up and then when you're ready, take a nice deep breath in for me and blow it away."

Holly squirmed as the needle went through her lobe.

When you want a fashionable piercing, but you don't like pain. 🙈



Well done to Holly for braving the needle today 😅 pic.twitter.com/q6qZaJPQ9F — This Morning (@thismorning) March 5, 2020

She said: "Okay, that was a little pinch," as Phil looked on looking slightly nervous for his co-star.

Holly added: "What's that in my ear? That's not an earring. That was a lot more pressure and hurt a lot more than I thought it was going to be."

Samantha then pushed the earring through as Holly squealed.

She said: "Ow! That hurt."

Viewers were amused by the segment with many telling Holly to "calm down".

One person said: "Haha oh Holly calm down. #ThisMorning."

Another joked: "I'm in stitches how was Holly when she popped out 3 children."

#ThisMorning I'm in stitches how was Holly when she popped out 3 children — redrose@yahoo.com (@redroseyahooco5) March 5, 2020

Haha oh Holly calm down. #ThisMorning 😂😂 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) March 5, 2020

A third added: "For the love of God how did Holly Willoughby get through childbirth?"

For the love of God how did Holly Willoughby get through childbirth ❓#ThisMorning — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) March 5, 2020

But one person praised the presenter: "Ouch bring back the needle gun that looked evil!!! Well done @hollywills."

Ouch 😱 bring back the needle gun 😂😂😂😂😂 that looked evil !!! Well dome @hollywills — Kim Ellis (@KimAEllis) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Holly's outfit for today's show wowed fans as many said it brightened up a dull day.

The presenter wore a multi-coloured floral dress from Warehouse with her signature pair of nude heels.

The dress, which costs £69, has already sold out on the Warehouse website.

Fans gushed over Holly's look with one person commenting: "So elegant love this dress."

Another said: "Certainly brightens up a dull rainy morning."

A third wrote: "Looking gorgeous in that beautiful dress. It really does cheer things up on this rainy day."

