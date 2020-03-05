The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Holly Willoughby squeals as she gets a piercing live on This Morning

Viewers were amused

By Rebecca Carter
TV's Holly Willoughby got her ears pierced live on Thursday's This Morning.

The presenter, 39, got her lobes re-pierced during a segment about the latest piercing trends with Samantha Hayler, Head Piercer at Astrid and Miyu.

As Holly laid on the bed, Samantha picked up a needle and prepped the presenter's ear.

Holly got her lobes re-pierced (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: "So I'm going to re-pierce. Am I actually doing this guys?!"

Her co-star Phillip Schofield asked: "So what does this mean for Dancing On Ice on Sunday? What's she going to have in her ear?"

So I'm going to re-pierce. Am I actually doing this guys?!

As the cameras zoomed in on Holly's ear and Samantha pulled the needle closer, Phil exclaimed: "Needle, needle, needle alert! What you thinking guys?!"

Samantha told Holly: "So I'm just lining everything up and then when you're ready, take a nice deep breath in for me and blow it away."

Holly squirmed as the needle went through her lobe.

She said: "Okay, that was a little pinch," as Phil looked on looking slightly nervous for his co-star.

Holly added: "What's that in my ear? That's not an earring. That was a lot more pressure and hurt a lot more than I thought it was going to be."

Samantha then pushed the earring through as Holly squealed.

She said: "Ow! That hurt."

Viewers were amused by the segment with many telling Holly to "calm down".

One person said: "Haha oh Holly calm down. #ThisMorning."

Another joked: "I'm in stitches how was Holly when she popped out 3 children."

A third added: "For the love of God how did Holly Willoughby get through childbirth?"

But one person praised the presenter: "Ouch bring back the needle gun that looked evil!!! Well done @hollywills."

Meanwhile, Holly's outfit for today's show wowed fans as many said it brightened up a dull day.

The presenter wore a multi-coloured floral dress from Warehouse with her signature pair of nude heels.

The dress, which costs £69, has already sold out on the Warehouse website.

Fans gushed over Holly's look with one person commenting: "So elegant love this dress."

Another said: "Certainly brightens up a dull rainy morning."

A third wrote: "Looking gorgeous in that beautiful dress. It really does cheer things up on this rainy day."

