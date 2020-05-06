Holly Willoughby slammed for breaking social distancing rule

TV's Holly Willoughby has been criticised for breaking social distancing rules on This Morning today.

The presenter is still hosting the daytime show with her co-star Phillip Schofield but they have to keep a two metre distance from each other.

However, on Wednesday's programme, Holly appeared to forget the rule and got very close to Phil during a science segment.

Holly Willoughby has been criticised for breaking social distancing rules on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The pair were trying out a science experiment to see if a paper clip can float on water.

Scientist Zoe Laughlin told the hosts that you can make a paper clip float on water by opening one into an 'L' shape.

You can then balance a paper clip onto the 'L' shaped one and lower it into the water, unhook it and it will float.

However, Phil was having some trouble.

Holly, who managed to do the experiment right, told him: "I balanced [the paper clip] on top Phil."

Holly appeared to forget the two metre rule (Credit: ITV)

She then walked over to him to show him.

Holly said: "Let me do it on yours, look."

However, it seems Holly didn't realise she was breaking the two metre rule and Phil told her off.

Don't get so close, get back! Get back in your own area.

He said: "Don't get so close, get back! Get back in your own area," to which Holly said: "Oh, sorry!"

Viewers called her out

Those watching weren't impressed and called her out on Twitter.

Phil told off Holly for getting too close (Credit: ITV)

One person said: "Nice #SocialDistancing Holly and Phil!"

Another wrote: "Great social distancing there. But I guess it's OK for these two."

A third tweeted: "TWO METRES HOLLY!! TWO METRES!!"

A fourth joked: "Holly just broke social distancing sack her."

Holly just broke social distancing sack her 😂 #thismorning — Misy (@Misy_utd) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Phil told off a crew member for a technical blunder.

Following an advert break, the theme song failed to play twice.

Phil asked: "What's up with the drummer?"

The song then played correctly.

Phil exclaimed: "Come on, you've got one job! Goodness sake. I think he's got a loose stool."

