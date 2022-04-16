Holly Willoughby reveals terrifying fear of sounding stupid

Holly Willoughby has revealed she used to be terrified of sounding stupid.

The television presenter has opened up about her fears of public speaking early on in her career.

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her fear of sounding stupid (Credit: Splash)

And while she now may be one of the most in-demand television talents around, it wasn’t always the case.

She told the Daily Mail: “I’m probably the one most surprised by the position I’m now in.

“I never thought I’d be successful. At school I didn’t speak. Being dyslexic puts you at the bottom of the class.

“I had no confidence. I hid behind my fringe and if anyone other than my friends spoke to me, I’d mumble into my sleeve, worrying that anything I said would be stupid.”

And despite growing in confidence and being hugely popular, Holly is still haunted by potential for making mistakes.

The This Morning presenter admitted she was fuelled by doubters insisting that she couldn’t host the ITV morning show successfully.

Holly Willoughby reveals terrifying This Morning moment

“I wanted to prove myself,” she added.

However there was a moment that she was left terrified when just two months into the job she had to interview then Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Holly added: “I sat with the producers, discussing it for ages. Then when it came to the interview I was trying to read out questions from the script.

Holly now hosts Freeze the Fear on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

“I was saying words I didn’t even understand, mangling up sentences and completely floundering. I was awful.”

Holly is currently hosting a new show on the BBC called Freeze the Fear.

It features eight celebrities taking on ice cold challenges with fans dubbing it I’m A Celeb on ice.

The contestants are Alfie Boe, Chelcee Grimes, Owain Wyn Evans, Dianne Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Patrice Evra, Gabby Logan, and Professor Green.

One said: “This is basically im a celeb #freezethefear.”

A second added: “@antanddec is it just me or is your pal @hollywills doing an ice version of I’m a celeb #freezethefear.”

