Holly Willoughby reveals she was 'emotional' taking kids back to school

TV presenter Holly Willoughby was "emotional" taking her children back to school.

The 39-year-old television presenter has Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin.

The star took the day off from This Morning on Monday as her children returned to school for the first time since the COVID-19 closures and admitted she was "worried" about them.

Holly Willoughby took the day off from This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lady C slams 'ignorant' Phillip Schofield in awkward This Morning clash

What did she say?

On her return to work on Tuesday (June 23), she explained: "It was really good, the school were brilliant and it was all really organised.

The kids were just so excited to see each other, I got a little bit emotional.

"I worried about it naturally, as a parent you worry about these things."

Holly said the kids were "disinfected" and "had their temperatures checked" before entering the building.

However, Holly said she was "emotional" even though her kids were thrilled to be back.

Holly was emotional about her kids returning to school (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "Very organised, the kids were just so excited to see each other, I got a little bit emotional.

"Because you've been with them the whole time.

"I knew what they had done, what they had eaten, what they had learnt, it's like having them back as babies.

"Suddenly they were doing stuff in the day that I didn't know about, so it was relinquishing control."

Holly recently opened up about being a working mum.

After her children returned to school yesterday, @hollywills says dropping them off at the gate was 'a little bit emotional'.



Have your children gone back yet? What was the experience like for you? pic.twitter.com/eDGABaPxDQ — This Morning (@thismorning) June 23, 2020

She told Red magazine: "Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up.

"But the image I had never involved me being a working mum. That's the biggest challenge."

Holly admitted it has left her "riddled with guilt".

Yesterday, Davina McCall filled in for Holly on This Morning.

Holly's co-star Phillip Schofield explained: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they're all going back.

Davina McCall filled in for Holly on This Morning (Credit: ITV

Read more: Martin Lewis apologises to Davina McCall for mistaking her for Holly Willoughby

"It's a staggered affair so it's quite complicated. I can imagine, quite high emotion so yeah she’s taking her kids to school as she should."

Were you glad to see Holly back on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.