Holly Willoughby replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby has been replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning today.

The presenter usually hosts the show with Phillip Schofield from Monday to Thursday.

However, on Monday, Holly took the day off because her children were going back to school.

Holly Willoughby has been replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

At the start of the programme, Phil told viewers: "Welcome to a new week on This Morning," as he looked at Davina.

Davina said: "Hi, I’m here! Holly’s doing something lovely today."

Holly is taking her children to school today.

Phil explained: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they're all going back.

"It's a staggered affair so it's quite complicated. I can imagine, q

uite high emotion so yeah she’s taking her kids to school as she should."

Davina admitted: "I’m very nervous but I'll just follow you, you’ve done it before so it’s okay."

Holly Willoughby is taking her children to school today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were thrilled to have Davina on the show.

What did they say?

One person said: "Aw lovely to see Davina McCall on #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "Awww davina on #thismorning Holly’s w/ her kids."

One added: "I love that #BBUK legend Davina is hosting #ThisMorning today."

However, others weren't impressed and wanted Holly back.

A fourth tweeted: "What! Where's Holly? I can't watch Davina, she's more annoying than Amanda Holden."

One added: "Where’s Holly?!"

Another said: "DAVINA!! It’s a TURN OFF FROM ME!! Can’t cope with that AWFUL SCREECHING!!"

Last week, Phil scared Holly as he insisted he "likes to live dangerously" on the set of the daytime show.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Phil, 58, shared a clip from the This Morning studio that he took on his phone between filming.

In the video, Phil declared: "I'm living dangerously," before angling the camera upwards.

It showed the show's massive Spin To Win wheel.

Phil and Holly during the Spin To Win segments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"There's the Spin to Win wheel," he explained. "Holly doesn't like me going anywhere near it."

Holly, clearly terrified, interrupted him, saying: "I don't like you going anywhere near it. Don't!"

As it started swinging, Holly said: "Have you not seen Road Runner? Where the boulder comes down... Oh my god, get out! It's actually shaking."

Phil added: "You've got to live a bit dangerously!"

Holly said: "You're weird!"

