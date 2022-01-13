Holly Willoughby was left red in the face following an embarrassing text blunder on This Morning today (Thursday, January 13).

The 40-year-old presenter’s attempt at sending a sneaky text during the advert break ended in disaster!

Holly Willoughby’s mortifying mistake

The star’s blunder had both her and Phillip in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Holly had a moment to forget during the ad-break of This Morning today.

As the show went back on air, a sheepish-looking Holly could hardly hold back her laughter. Her co-host, Phillip Schofield, started laughing before Holly could even begin explaining what had happened!

In an explanation addressed to the person that she had texted, Holly said that she had intended to text them saying, “I need a new one”.

She said she sent the text and thought, “Oh, I’ve just got away with that with five seconds until we’re back on air.”

However, she went on to say that she’d just looked down at her phone to see that she’d texted the person saying “I need a new bra”!

“I don’t need a new bra, I need a new ‘one’,” she laughed. “I completely apologise.”

What did she say next?

Holly was mortified! (Credit: ITV)

Holly then collapsed back onto the sofa with her head in her hands, laughing.

“And we’ll never know what the ‘one’ is,” Phillip said mysteriously. “What is the new ‘one’?”

“It was actually a barbeque,” Holly confessed. “A new barbeque?” a shocked Phillip cried. “In January?!”

“Thinking ahead! Thinking ahead!” Holly laughed.

Phillip then assumed that the person Holly texted about her new barbeque was a man, something she confirmed.

Did she get a text back?

Phillip was in fits of laughter (Credit: ITV)

“So the guy you asked for the barbeque is gonna think ‘oh, right, so I’m gonna have to go and sort her a bra now,'” Phillip joked.

“Yep,” a mortified Holly replied. “And I haven’t got time to correct it!”. Holly was then even more embarrassed when the man text her back!

“Thanks for letting us know but I’m not sure this was meant for us,” he wrote, causing Holly and Phill to fall into fits of laughter.

This isn’t the first blunder Holly has made on-air this week. Just yesterday, the star was criticised for her poor choice of words when speaking to Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The EastEnders actress confirmed that she and Giovanni Pernice would be performing the routine which saw them dance in silence for 10 seconds during the upcoming Strictly tour.

Holly then said that they won’t “hear a pin drop” when the pair do their dance.

“Well that was awkward Holly, telling Rose she won’t be able to hear a pin drop in the audience,” one viewer cringed.