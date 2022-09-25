ITV issues statement on claims Holly and Phil ‘weren’t on media list to see Queen lying in state’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been defended by ITV following fresh claims about their visit to see the Queen lying in state.

Claims have emerged that Phil and Holly‘s names were not on the official press list to visit the Queen in Westminster Hall.

Reports suggested a scene was caused when the pair tried to enter, as a result.

“When they got there, their names weren’t on the list so there were some discussions and – after some back and forth – Phil and Holly were given access and they were ushered through. The whole thing caused a bit of a hoo-ha,” a source told Mail on Sunday.

However, ITV has now clarified the fresh claims.

ITV clarifies claims over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield row

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Phillip and Holly had full accreditation which was organised by the This Morning production team. Any claims otherwise are untrue.”

Meanwhile, responding to the backlash, the hosts have vehemently defended themselves.

They told viewers they used the press entrance “for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person”.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue and no one filed past the Queen,” said Holly. “We, of course, respected those rules however we realised that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.

‘We would never jump a queue’, says Holly

“Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

It came after people accused the presenting duo of ‘jumping’ the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Please know that we would never jump a queue.

A spokesperson for ITV also spoke out – denying the claims made by the public: “This account is not a fair and accurate representation of what happened or of the timings of that day. Philip and Holly did not file past the Queen’s coffin.

“They were alongside a host of other broadcasters to cover the death of the Queen.”

Despite this, the pair have faced calls to be sacked.

Holly and Phillip petition

Angry fans annoyed about the incident have created a petition calling for the pair to be axed from ITV.

At the time of writing, the petition has so far reached more than 60,0000 signatures.

Many people have defended the pair as one person said online: “It’s time to leave @hollywills @Schofe alone now people!”

Another wrote: “The disgusting abuse and backlash that @hollywills @Schofe have received is disgusting and unjustified.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan said on his Uncensored show: “Of course they shouldn’t be fired – it’s ridiculous!

“It may have been a misjudgement – I said myself on this show, I don’t think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are unless you’re a world leader or there’s a time issue.”

