Holly Willoughby risks ‘becoming infected’ by Phillip Schofield scandal as This Morning ‘looks to sweep situation under the rug’

Holly Willoughby risks “becoming infected” by the Phillip Schofield scandal, a PR expert has claimed.

The PR expert’s comments come as This Morning looks to sweep the situation “under the rug”…

Phillip's scandal hasn't been addressed on This Morning

This Morning avoiding the elephant in the room…

Since news of the Phillip Schofield scandal went public, This Morning have yet to address it. Yesterday (Monday, May 29) saw Alison and Dermot briefly allude to it, however, it hasn’t been outright addressed.

Viewers have been increasingly angry that the show is failing to address one of the biggest stories in the news. However, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR Jordan James doesn’t think it’s a surprise that the show is avoiding the topic. He spoke exclusively to ED! about the situation.

“In most cases, it’s best to tackle such scandals head-on, but with allegations that the team on This Morning (and possibly ITV itself) knew of the affair, it’s no shock that they’re trying to create as much distance as possible between themselves and the disgraced star,” he said.

Holly is at risk, according to a PR expert

Holly Willoughby at risk amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Jordan then continued. “This situation puts This Morning and ITV in an awkward position with no real way out,” he said.

“They could address the issue and be called out for allegedly covering it up and just trying to show face now it’s out in the open, or pretending it doesn’t exist like they are now and being accused of hiding something and again, people seeing it as proof they knew what was going on.”

He then went on to say that Holly‘s early holiday hasn’t helped “dissuade these notions”. He then said that many see her exit as: “This Morning and ITV trying to sweep the whole situation and the potential people involved under the rug.”

'The damage is done'

Holly Willoughby dragged into Phillip Schofield scandal

Jordan then continued. “While generally beloved, Holly now risks becoming ‘infected’ by Schofield’s scandal purely for her close association with him, and with rumours circulating that she may also have known of the affair.”

“This Morning is doing quick work to prune any potential bad apples from their tree to stop the spread.”

He then went on to say that no matter what ITV bosses do, the “damage is done”. “This incident and how the show is acting as though the scandal doesn’t exist isn’t giving the repentant and wholesome image I think ITV wants,” he said.

“Instead it paints the show as rotten to the core with roots that might have looked strong but are actually crumbling now the light has been shone on the shows dark inner workings,” he then added.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

