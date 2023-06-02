‘Hurt’ Holly Willoughby breaks her silence as Phillip Schofield offers public apology

Holly Willoughby has returned to social media amid the latest Phillip Schofield bombshell interview.

The TV veteran was back dominating headlines again today (June 2) after giving two interviews, one to The Sun, and the second to BBC journalist Amol Rajan.

But shortly after he dropped the bombshells – including the news that he and Holly are “barely speaking” – Holly took to social media to break her silence.

Phillip confirmed Holly has not spoken to him since his affair news (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip ‘not speaking’

61-year-old Phillip recently confirmed he and Holly were no longer in contact after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young runner on This Morning. The TV veteran also quit ITV with “immediate effect”.

Holly later addressed Phillip’s confession and admitted she was “hurt” over his “lies”. She claimed the asked him “directly” about the relationship with the runner.

But last night (June 1) Phillip gave his first interview since his confession last week. Speaking to The Sun, he revealed he messaged Holly before revealing the affair to the public. He said he begged for her forgiveness but she didn’t reply – and have not spoken since.

“I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue,” he told the publication. Following Phillip’s major remarks in the explosive interview, Holly has returned to social media.

Holly has returned to social media following Phillip’s interview (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby breaks social media silence

Last night, Holly, who is currently on holiday with her family in Portugal, was seen in a post shared on her lifestyle brand’s Instagram. The Wylde Moon creator posed a gorgeous selfie – opting to go make-up free.

She captioned the post: “We all love the sunshine, but it can do some sneaky damage to our hair if we don’t protect it. Holly’s hair-guru @cilerpeksah_hairstylist is here with her professional tips to make sure your hair stays safe all summer long. Tap the link in bio to see how to protect yours from the sun, the sea, and the swimming pools.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYLDE MOON (@wyldemoon)

Holly to return to This Morning

It comes after Holly is confirmed to be returning This Morning on Monday (June 5) – and her co-host has been announced too.

It will be her first time hosting the show since Phillip quit the show on May 20. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been hosting in her absence. However, today the duo revealed that she will be returning on Monday with a new co-host at her side.

At the end of today’s edition of This Morning, Alison and Dermot revealed that Josie Gibson will be hosting the show alongside Holly.

“Holly and Josie will be here on Monday,” Alison confirmed – bringing an end to speculation over who Holly will be hosting alongside.

Read more: Kerry Katona responds to Phillip Schofield’s suicidal ideation: ‘Exactly how I felt after the interview he did with me’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.