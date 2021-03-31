Holly Willoughby outfit on This Morning today
TV

Holly Willoughby makes change to This Morning outfit today after injury

Holly ditched the heels!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Holly Willoughby made a change to her outfit today after injuring her back.

On yesterday’s show (March 30), the presenter had to change her heels for sandals midway through the programme after pulling her back.

It seems Holly is still struggling with her back today (March 31) as she wore a pair of flats right from the start.

What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?

Sharing a photo of her spring outfit to Instagram, Holly said: “Morning… back in flats today… god knows what I’ve done to myself…

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby suffers injury while filming ITV show

“Better today just being careful!”

Holly was wearing an embroidered puff sleeve knitted jumper from & Other Stories with a black skirt.

Holly Willoughby outfit today
Holly changed her outfit today and chose flats instead of heels (Credit: ITV)

She finished the look off with a pair of black Maje Paris shoes which featured double straps decorated with silver buckles.

What did fans say about Holly’s outfit today?

Fans gushed over the outfit, with many sending their well-wishes to Holly.

Back in flats today… god knows what I’ve done to myself.

One person commented: “Flats for the win! They should definitely be styled in more often; super cute. Hope you feel better soon!”

Another wrote: “You look beautiful Holly, hope you feel back to yourself soon.”

One said: “This is simply gorgeous! Hope the back injury isn’t too serious… have a fantastic Wednesday.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly wore heels for the majority of the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s show, Holly discussed her injury after changing her shoes before the Spin to Win segment.

Holly explained: “You might have noticed I’m on this side today, that’s because during the show I uncrossed my legs and pulled my back.

“Because now I’m over 40 that’s the stuff that happens. Got my flip flops on because I can’t wear my heels.”

Due to her injury, her co-star Phillip Schofield had to be in charge of the Spin to Win balls, which Holly usually takes charge of.

He told Holly: “You can’t actually walk out to get the tombola.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly changed her shoes after injuring her back (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-three said: “No, I can’t. You’re going to have to do it.”

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby divides viewers after Matt Hancock interview

She then joked: “If it hadn’t been for social distancing I would have been on your back.”

