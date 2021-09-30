Holly Willoughby made a big change to her outfit on This Morning today (September 30).

The presenter and co-star Phillip Schofield hosted the programme from the This Morning forest for a special episode.

And Holly made sure her outfit was appropriate for the environment and it’s definitely a big change to what she usually wears on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby outfit today

Holly, 40, wore denim Levi jeans, a barbour jacket, a knitted jumper underneath and boots from Grenson Shoes.

Read more: This Morning: Special forest episode confuses viewers as they compare it to I’m A Celebrity

She also wore a hat, which suited her forest-inspired outfit perfectly.

Holly said on Instagram: “See you on @thismorning from the forest at 10am… #hwstyle jeans by @levis_uk jacket by hat @farlowsuk @barbour knitwear by @michaelabuerger boots… as always @grensonshoe.”

Holly’s outfit suited the forest perfectly today (Credit: ITV)

In the picture, Holly is seen looking up at towering trees above her.

Holly’s fans loved the new look and shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person said: “Looking beautiful in the forest.”

Another wrote: “You look beautiful.”

A third added: “Looking beautiful as always.”

This Morning aired from a forest today (Credit: ITV)

However, one person joked: “You look like a farmer haha.”

Meanwhile, today’s show took place at the This Morning forest and viewers were loving it.

At the start of the show, Holly said: “Welcome, this is our second home. It’s going to be perfect for us to revisit during the coming weeks and months..”

She went on to call it a “special place”.

In addition, Phil said: “Well it really is ours. We’ve bought it so we can do our bit to help the animals, the plants that live and thrive here.

Phil and Holly wore outfits suited for the forest (Credit: ITV)

This Morning forest today

“We want to protect the trees.”

Familiar favourites were also on the show including Alison Hammond, Alice Beer, Julia Bradbury and James Martin.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son Chester in sweet birthday tribute

Meanwhile, away from This Morning, Holly is celebrating her son Chester’s birthday today.

She said on Instagram this morning: “Happy birthday beautiful boy… We love you Chester #lucky7.”

Did you like Holly’s outfit today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.