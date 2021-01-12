Holly Willoughby has divided fans with her outfit for This Morning today.
The presenter, 39, shared a photo of her look to Instagram on Tuesday (January 12).
Holly wore a turquoise fitted knit top with mid sleeves, buttons and a ribbed finish from & Other Stories.
The top costs £45 and comes in sizes XS to L.
Meanwhile, Holly paired the top with a bottle green faux-leather midi skirt from Zara.
The high-waist skirt featured a flared hem, a front zip, inside button and a metal hook.
You can get the skirt for £27.99 and it comes in sizes XS to XL.
What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?
Holly finished the look off with a pair of dark green suede heels from Emmy London.
The star said: “Morning Tuesday… how are you today? All good here… day by day right?
“See you on @thismorning at 10am.
“Today we have the wonderful @nicolacoughlan from my new favourite @bridgertonnetflix and a fairy called Lolly whose in a polyamourous relationship with a Troll and a Leprechaun…
“Today’s #hwstyle skirt by @zara knitwear by @andotherstories shoes by @emmylondonofficial.”
Fans were divided over Holly’s outfit, with some people thinking it was “frumpy”.
They wrote: “Who dresses you Holly??! Too frumpy, you’re a young beautiful woman, get the legs out!”
Another wrote: “Not sure about this outfit bit school ma’am ish.”
One said: “Not fussed on skirt sorry.”
What else did fans say about Holly’s outfit today?
However, many viewers loved Holly’s look.
One gushed: “You look so gorgeous as always!”
Another commented: “This is gorgeous.”
A third wrote: “Looking beautiful as ever.”
