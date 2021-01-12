Holly Willoughby has divided fans with her outfit for This Morning today.

The presenter, 39, shared a photo of her look to Instagram on Tuesday (January 12).

Holly wore a turquoise fitted knit top with mid sleeves, buttons and a ribbed finish from & Other Stories.

The top costs £45 and comes in sizes XS to L.

Meanwhile, Holly paired the top with a bottle green faux-leather midi skirt from Zara.

The high-waist skirt featured a flared hem, a front zip, inside button and a metal hook.

You can get the skirt for £27.99 and it comes in sizes XS to XL.

Holly Willoughby divided fans with her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?

Holly finished the look off with a pair of dark green suede heels from Emmy London.

The star said: “Morning Tuesday… how are you today? All good here… day by day right?

“See you on @thismorning at 10am.

“Today we have the wonderful @nicolacoughlan from my new favourite @bridgertonnetflix and a fairy called Lolly whose in a polyamourous relationship with a Troll and a Leprechaun…

Holly is a style icon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Today’s #hwstyle skirt by @zara knitwear by @andotherstories shoes by @emmylondonofficial.”

Fans were divided over Holly’s outfit, with some people thinking it was “frumpy”.

They wrote: “Who dresses you Holly??! Too frumpy, you’re a young beautiful woman, get the legs out!”

Another wrote: “Not sure about this outfit bit school ma’am ish.”

One said: “Not fussed on skirt sorry.”

Many fans loved Holly’s outfit today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What else did fans say about Holly’s outfit today?

However, many viewers loved Holly’s look.

One gushed: “You look so gorgeous as always!”

Another commented: “This is gorgeous.”

A third wrote: “Looking beautiful as ever.”

