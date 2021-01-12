Holly Willoughby outfit on This morning today
Holly Willoughby’s outfit today divides This Morning viewers

Some people called Holly's look "frumpy" while others said it was "gorgeous"

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby has divided fans with her outfit for This Morning today.

The presenter, 39, shared a photo of her look to Instagram on Tuesday (January 12).

Holly wore a turquoise fitted knit top with mid sleeves, buttons and a ribbed finish from & Other Stories.

The top costs £45 and comes in sizes XS to L.

Meanwhile, Holly paired the top with a bottle green faux-leather midi skirt from Zara.

The high-waist skirt featured a flared hem, a front zip, inside button and a metal hook.

You can get the skirt for £27.99 and it comes in sizes XS to XL.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby divided fans with her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?

Holly finished the look off with a pair of dark green suede heels from Emmy London.

The star said: “Morning Tuesday… how are you today? All good here… day by day right?

“See you on @thismorning at 10am.

“Today we have the wonderful @nicolacoughlan from my new favourite @bridgertonnetflix and a fairy called Lolly whose in a polyamourous relationship with a Troll and a Leprechaun…

Holly Willoughby richest female TV star in the UK
Holly is a style icon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Today’s #hwstyle skirt by @zara knitwear by @andotherstories shoes by @emmylondonofficial.”

Fans were divided over Holly’s outfit, with some people thinking it was “frumpy”.

They wrote: “Who dresses you Holly??! Too frumpy, you’re a young beautiful woman, get the legs out!”

Another wrote: “Not sure about this outfit bit school ma’am ish.”

One said: “Not fussed on skirt sorry.”

this morning star holly willoughby
Many fans loved Holly’s outfit today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What else did fans say about Holly’s outfit today?

However, many viewers loved Holly’s look.

One gushed: “You look so gorgeous as always!”

Another commented: “This is gorgeous.”

A third wrote: “Looking beautiful as ever.”

