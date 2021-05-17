Holly Willoughby outfit
Holly Willoughby stunned in a green outfit on This Morning today (May 17).

The 40-year-old presenter looked incredible as she returned to the ITV show on Monday morning.

Ahead of the programme, Holly showed off her outfit as she shared one of her usual #HWstyle snaps on Instagram.

What did Holly Willoughby share?

Bringing some much-needed colour to screens, the shot showed Holly modelling a green midi dress.

The A-line design features a floral pattern and a round neck.

The pretty design costs just £90 from Great Plains.

Read more: Kate Middleton appears to take style tips from Holly Willoughby in similar outfit for engagement

Meanwhile, she teamed the look with a pair of nude heels.

Holly wrote alongside the photo of her outfit: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am with the cast of @mammamiamusical… can’t wait!!!!!.. #hwstyle.

“Dress by @greatplainsuk.”

This Morning fans praised Holly Willoughby’s outfit today (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Holly’s outfit?

The star appeared to win over fans with her choice of dress.

One wrote: “This dress is gorgeous!”

A second added: “I’m excited for today’s show! Loving the dress, looks amazing on you.”

Gorgeous colour on you!

In addition, a third said: “Loving your dress Holly. You look fabulous.”

Meanwhile, others gushed over the colour of the design.

Another shared: “You look beautiful as always, I love this green dress.”

Holly looked incredible in a green dress (Credit: ITV)

A second praised: “The colour of the dress really suits you. It’s a pretty dress.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “Gorgeous colour on you.”

A fourth said: “Green and cut of dress really suits you.”

What else has Holly Willoughby been up to?

Meanwhile, Holly’s latest outfit comes days after reports hinted at trouble at This Morning.

According to The Sun, the presenter is in “crisis talks” about her future on the show.

It is claimed Holly is “gearing up” for a legal battle with her former talent agency – who apparently want a stake of her earnings despite no longer representing her.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be reunited next week
Holly has hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the publication: “This is not about the money, it’s the principle of the thing.

“There has never been any question over commission on contracts that they concluded – this is about what happens moving forwards now that they aren’t involved, and them trying to handcuff her for years to come. It’s just not right.”

The insider added that Holly “loves This Morning” and “really doesn’t want to leave” but has been “given no choice but to discuss her options moving forwards”.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby baffled over bizarre ghost segment

ED! has previously contacted reps for Holly and This Morning for comment.

However, it isn’t all drama in Holly’s personal life.

The presenter recently celebrated her sister Kelly’s birthday, which she marked with a touching tribute on Instagram.

