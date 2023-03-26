Holly Willoughby fans can’t get over the age of her mum: ‘She looks 20 years younger’

Fans were forced to do a double take when Holly Willoughby shared a new picture of her mum.

The This Morning host, 42, took to Instagram to share her new piercing.

She told her 8.2 million followers that she’d taken her 11-year-old daughter Belle for her first piercing.

Meanwhile, Holly’s mum Linda also came along to get her third piercing.

Holly Willoughby fans shocked by mum Linda’s age

Captioning her collage of the three getting pierced, Holly wrote: “Grandma went for a 3rd!!! Not bad going for 75!!! Life is about making memories… ”

However, it was Linda’s youthful, glowing appearance which saw Holly’s fans left speechless.

75??? Your mum looks bloody fab!

Flocking to the comments, one fan emphatically said Linda was “an absolute goddess”.

“75??? Your mum looks bloody fab!” a second gasped for the same reason.

“How fabulous does mum look?” added a third. A fourth agreed: “I would put her at 60! But 75 surely that can’t be right! She looks amazing.”

Holly Willoughby fans can’t get over the age of her mum (Credit: ITV)

Holly pays tribute to her mum

Holly’s piercing adventures with her family come a week after she wrote a tribute to Linda for Mothering Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma… ” she wrote. “Always there for us in every way… Couldn’t be more blessed… Love you.”

Meanwhile, Holly has previously spoken candidly about her close relationship with her mother.

She added that Linda is who helped her be a good mother for her own kids.

Alongside Belle, Holly shares Harry, 13, and eight-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

“Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right,” Holly said in a video on Instagram.

“I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world… fill them with love… that’s what mine did… love you Mumma!”

