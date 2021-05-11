Holly Willoughby was supported by her fans on Instagram after being criticised for wearing a “short” dress.

Ahead of This Morning on Tuesday (May 11), the presenter posed in the studio as she showed off her latest outfit.

But while most fans loved Holly’s look, others were quick to comment on the length of her floaty skirt.

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Posting her usual #HWstyle shot, Holly penned: “Morning Tuesday… today on @thismorning we are talking about how borrowing is the new buying… dress rental is becoming ever more popular…

“Today I’m getting in on the act an wearing this beautiful @thevampireswife dress from @hurr rental… Love!”

The presenter, 40, opted for a pair of classic black heels with her pink outfit.

Available to rent from HURR, Holly’s stunning dress features a cape-like overlay edged with ruffles.

However, some fans believed it was slightly “short”.

This Morning fans believed Holly Willoughby’s dress was ‘too short’ (Credit: ITV)

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Lovely but a bit short.”

A second added: “I agree! It would look better, in my opinion, a couple of inches longer.”

Meanwhile, others were quick to defend the This Morning star.

Lovely but a bit short

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it and Holly definitely has it,” one wrote.

Furthermore, a second asked: “How is it too short?!”

Another fired back: “Shush! You sound very jealous and that’s not pretty.”

Holly’s dress featured a cape-like overlay edged with ruffles (Credit: ITV)

What else has Holly been up to?

Holly’s latest look comes days after the star deleted her recent bath post on Instagram.

The snap showed her enjoying a relaxing soak in her home on Sunday.

But after some fans pointed out Holly’s “reflection” in her glossy taps, she removed the post.

At the time, one warned: “Careful of the tap reflection!”

In addition, a second added: “That’s what I said as well! Zoom in and you see.”

The post later disappeared from her profile, with the presenter yet to explain why.

