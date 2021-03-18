Holly Willoughby was left stunned on This Morning today when she was offered a role in Midsomer Murders.

The presenter, 40, was interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix on Thursday’s show.

But Holly looked shocked as the actors offered her an appearance in the detective drama and she immediately said yes.

The presenter will star in an episode of Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to appear in Midsomer Murders

Neil said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly looked stunned (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say?

Holly beamed as she replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

Turning to Phillip Schofield, she asked, “Are you serious” to which Phil said: “Yeah.”

Holly gushed: “Aw guys! I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

Phil exclaimed, “No you’re not!” to which Holly said: “Come on.”

Neil joked: “That’s never held us back in Midsomer… you’ll be fine!”

Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix offered Holly the role (Credit: ITV)

Nick added: “We could kill you or you could be a murderer or something.”

Holly said: “If you kill me, could I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where somebody died by eating chocolate and I was like, ‘That’s the way to go.'”

She added: “I can’t focus on anything else but that, that’s so exciting. I want to come up there now!”

Neil said: “We’re very excited. Please say yes Holly. I don’t know when this will be.”

Holly said: “Fine, I’m there, whenever you need me! I can’t believe it. That’s one of the best things to happen to me.”

Neil said: “We’ll see you soon, Holly!”

