Holly Willoughby lands role in Midsomer Murders
TV

Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders: Star lands role in drama

The This Morning star is over the moon!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby was left stunned on This Morning today when she was offered a role in Midsomer Murders.

The presenter, 40, was interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix on Thursday’s show.

But Holly looked shocked as the actors offered her an appearance in the detective drama and she immediately said yes.

Holly Willoughby to star in Midsomer Murders
The presenter will star in an episode of Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to appear in Midsomer Murders

Neil said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly Willoughby to star in Midsomer Murders
Holly looked stunned (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say?

Holly beamed as she replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

Turning to Phillip Schofield, she asked, “Are you serious” to which Phil said: “Yeah.”

Holly gushed: “Aw guys! I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

Phil exclaimed, “No you’re not!” to which Holly said: “Come on.”

Neil joked: “That’s never held us back in Midsomer… you’ll be fine!”

This Morning Holly and Phil
Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix offered Holly the role (Credit: ITV)

Nick added: “We could kill you or you could be a murderer or something.”

Holly said: “If you kill me, could I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where somebody died by eating chocolate and I was like, ‘That’s the way to go.'”

I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.

She added: “I can’t focus on anything else but that, that’s so exciting. I want to come up there now!”

Neil said: “We’re very excited. Please say yes Holly. I don’t know when this will be.”

Holly said: “Fine, I’m there, whenever you need me! I can’t believe it. That’s one of the best things to happen to me.”

Neil said: “We’ll see you soon, Holly!”

