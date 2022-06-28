This Morning's Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin
TV

Holly Willoughby fans shocked by husband Dan Baldwin’s new look

The ITV star's hubby has gone blond

By Joshua Haigh

Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin attended Wimbledon this week and debuted a brand-new look.

The This Morning star’s hubby appeared to have reached for a box of dye at the weekend before heading to the sporting event on Monday (June 27) with his wife.

Dan showed off his new bleach blond hairstyle while posing with his wife and her co-star Phillip Schofield.

The gang, who were also joined by Phillip’s estranged wife, Stephanie, got dressed up to enjoy some champagne and strawberries together.

Holly Willoughby and her husband, Dan Baldwin, on This Morning
Holly Willoughby attended Wimbledon with her husband this week (Credit: ITV)

Dan Baldwin debuts new look at Wimbledon

Holly shared a selection of snaps on Instagram, but it was Dan’s new hair that got Holly’s followers chattering in the comments.

Is Dan turning into a silver-blond fox!

“Think someone’s been stealing your Garnier while you’ve been at work Holly,” teased one follower.

Read more: Phillip Schofield asks Instagram fans for ‘help’ in video from his bed: ‘Like a horror movie!’

A second wrote: “Has Dan bleached his hair,” and added a laughing emoji.

“Is Dan turning into a silver-blond fox!” asked a third fan.

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan to renew vows?

Holly married TV producer Dan in 2007 and they have three children together.

It’s believed that the pair are planning to throw a “glitzy bash” in August to mark 15 years of marriage.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

A source told Closer magazine: “Holly and Dan are madly in love and she doesn’t want to wait any longer – insisting they can always do it twice!

“They’re hoping to have a glitzy vow renewal bash over the summer with close friends and family.”

This Morning's Holly Willoughby on the red carpet in a black dress
Holly Willoughby was joined at Wimbledon by her This Morning co-star, Phil (Credit: Cover Images)

The insider added: “She feels incredibly lucky to have found so much happiness in both her professional and her personal life, and is excited to share that and continue to nourish it with her new vows.”

Back in 2016, Holly let slip that she hoped to renew her vows one day. The TV star previously saw her parents do the same after 25 years of marriage.

Speaking to Bella magazine in 2016, she said: “I think I’d like to do it. Not for a long time though – I mean, Mum and Dad had been married for 25 years when they did it.”

