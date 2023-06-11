Jason Gardiner and Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby has ‘changed’ says former co-star: ‘I don’t know her anymore’

He worked with Holly for almost a decade

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Dancing On Ice star Jason Gardiner has had some interesting things to say about Holly Willoughby.

The former judge, who worked with Holly on the show from 2006 to 2019, has spoken about how much she has “changed”.

He went so far as to say: “I don’t know her anymore”.

Jason Gardiner being interviewed on Loose Women
Holly Willoughby has “changed” says Jason Gardiner (Credit: ITV)

Jason Gardiner is Dancing On Ice royalty, infamous for dishing out harsh comments right from when it first aired back in 2006.

Apart from two series that she missed, Holly Willoughby presented the show for the whole time Jason was on it.

Holly Willoughby has “changed”, says Jason Gardiner

Having worked with her for almost a decade, Jason has now opened up on the “change” he noticed in Holly over time.

Jason Gardiner with Holly Willoughby
Holly “made me feel disposable”, Jason claimed (Credit: Splash News)

“When we started out she was very friendly…down to earth,” he told The Sun yesterday (June 10). “She didn’t have anyone working with her.”

He then went on: “But on the last series I was on she had a team of about eight people in an entourage following everywhere she went. She became ‘Brand Holly’.”

He described a shift he experienced in their relationship from “good, friendly colleagues” who would “have a giggle behind the scenes” while filming together, to later hearing “nothing” from Holly when he left the show.

“It made me feel disposable,” Jason reflected, “I didn’t know her any more.”

Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning
She became ‘Brand Holly’, said Jason (Credit: ITV)

Jason previously hit out at the “toxic TV industry” when he quit Dancing on Ice back in 2019.

Now working as an eco-farmer in a radical career change, he said: “I have found a new life that isn’t about the toxic environment of the TV industry. I didn’t realise how toxic it was until I left.”

Never one to hold back, Jason also had words to say about Phillip Schofield, who also presented the show. He claimed to have confronted Phillip himself about rumours of his affair.

