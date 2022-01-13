Holly Willoughby gushes over ‘supportive’ husband as she makes honest relationship confession

Holly Willoughby has opened up about how she first met her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning star appeared on Loose Women on Thursday (January 13) where she opened up about her marriage.

The mum-of-three revealed that when they first met, she was determined to keep him as just a friend.

“We met on Saturday mornings and we became really ridiculously close friends,” Holly said.

Holly Willoughby spoke about how she met her husband (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby says she initially friend-zoned her husband

However, after a few months, that changed completely when it hit her how she really felt about him.

She added: “It was this intensity of friendship for about 10-15 weeks and I remember cheers-ing him with a glass and I was looking at him and like ‘Oh my God, I fancy him, I fancy my friend!'”

Initially, Holly said the realisation took her by complete surprise.

She admitted: “It took me so by surprise and I thought, ‘Oh God, what’s just happened?’ And the relationship carried on.

“And I think in hindsight, I was falling in love with him. I think that’s what that intensity was, but I didn’t necessarily recognise it.

Holly Willoughby married Dan in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

“He knows me better than anyone, he’s my absolute support. He gives the best advice of anybody, he’s got that strength and good moral fibre, so I always check and run everything past him.”

The pair eventually married in 2007, and they’ve been together ever since.

Holly went on to talk openly about her experience with holistic therapy.

She told the Loose ladies that it helped her become more in-tune with herself and what she wanted in her life.

She added: “I came back home and thought, ‘I’m just going to try everything because the more of this stuff I was doing, the more in tune with myself I was becoming.'”

The TV star continued: “I don’t think it caused a switch because whenever you’re becoming more of yourself, you’re becoming more of what that person truly and actually fell in love with in the first place.”

