Holly Willoughby misses This Morning after ’12-hour bender’ at Glastonbury this weekend

Holly Willoughby wasn’t present for This Morning today (June 26) after a weekend at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The presenter, 42, attended the festival on Friday (June 23) with her husband Dan Baldwin. Dancing with her pals, during an alleged 12-hour stay, Holly sported a pair of sunglasses, Wellington boots and a black hat.

Holly Willoughby let her hair down at the Glastonbury 2023 Festival over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby misses This Morning

It’s fair to say Holly certainly had a great time as she enjoyed wine and the live music set. Filling in for Holly, This Morning viewers were met with presenters Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for today’s show.

Josie and Craig said Holly will return to host on Tuesday (June 27).

Although the presenters didn’t explain Holly’s absence, viewers speculated whether Holly’s absence may be due to her busy Glastonbury weekend.

Speaking about how Holly reportedly attended the event via helicopter, one person said: “Assuming #Holly is recovering from #Glastonbury I hope #ThisMorning don’t do anymore lecturing environmental messages when their presenters use a helicopter to get to events!!”

The star recently returned to This Morning amid the controversy around Phillip Schofield’s departure (Credit: Splash News)

A second said: “You’d think Holly would have thought that it’s a really bad idea to just take a day off after all the recent controversy especially after being pictured at Glastonbury.”

And another said: “Awww poor Holly having to recover from Glastonbury…”

The Glastonbury 2023 festival took place from June 21 to June 25. Furthermore, the event saw Sir Elton John close the festival with his last ever gig in the UK.

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return

Holly recently made her return to This Morning following a half-term break. The star has been at the centre of controversy following her former co-star Phillip Schofield’s ITV departure. Back in May, Phillip stepped down from his This Morning role and admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague.

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

