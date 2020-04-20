Holly Willoughby giggles as BGT Golden Buzzer act writes song about her ‘smell’

TV's Holly Willoughby giggled as a Britain's Got Talent act sang about how good she smells on This Morning.

Singer Jon Courtenay appeared on the daytime show via video call to talk about receiving the Golden Buzzer during this weekend's BGT.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly pressed the Golden Buzzer for Jon after his original song.

Britain's Got Talent star Jon Courtenay had a song for Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

What did Jon say on This Morning?

Speaking to Holly and Phillip Schofield, Jon said: "I have a friend that was on your show last year.

"[My friend] doesn't want me to tell you his name because he was a bit embarrassed about what he told me.

"He said it was a great experience but the one thing he remembered more than anything was Holly's smell.

"He said you smelt wonderful Holly."

Jon said a friend of his said Holly smelt "wonderful" (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: "Thank God for that!"

Jon continued: "Obviously, in this situation, that's what I'm really missing out on so I wrote you a song."

Jon's song

Singing his song, Jon said: "Always hoped my big break on British TV would get me on This Morning with Phil and Holly.

"But then his damn virus came and spoiled everything so instead of on your sofa, I'm just video calling.

"I've spoken to people who have been on the show who actually made it to the studio.

"All of them told me, without hesitation, that Holly is a wonderful sense sensation," as she started giggling.

'We'd be happier if we all got a whiff, so we need a TV that has scratch and sniff!'@antanddec's #BGT Golden Buzzer act @joncourtenay wrote us a special song... all inspired by @hollywills' smell... 😂 pic.twitter.com/MDEbGSxN1g — This Morning (@thismorning) April 20, 2020

Jon continued: "So sorry Holly I can't tell you how upset I might get now I can't smell you.

"Maybe it's just whatever perfume you wear or underarm spray or the stuff in your hair.

"Whatever the reason, you sweeten the air and that's why I'm gutted I can't physically be there.

"Now we all know the world is a happier place because every morning on This Morning we see your face.

"But I think we would be happier if we all got a wiff. So we need a TV that has scratch and sniff.

Phil and Holly giggled over Jon's song (Credit: ITV)

"Now Holly it's clear, a personal view, of everyone I've spoken to who have smelt you, now Phillip I'm sure you smell good too.

"But there are times like Christmas, when only Holly will do."

Phil joked Jon was a "stalker"

Once the song was over, Phil joked: "It was getting a big stalkerish towards the end of that."

Jon said: "That's exactly what my wife said!"

