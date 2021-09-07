Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress today on This Morning, with some mocking her on social media.

The presenter recently returned to the programme alongside Phillip Schofield following their annual summer break.

However, even though she’s only been back for two days, Holly has already received complaints about her outfit choices.

Holly Willoughby dress today

On Tuesday (September 7), Holly wore a blue denim dress from Warehouse which featured a frilly collar.

The midi dress also featured a flowing skirt and Holly paired it with nude heels.

The outfit sparked a mixture of responses, with many people loving the look.

Holly Willoughby shows off her dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One person gushed: “Beautiful dress.”

Another said: “Love the dress Holly!”

A third commented: “You look so chic as always.”

However, others weren’t keen and compared Holly to a variety of things, including children’s cartoon character Andy Pandy.

Holly’s outfit choice divided fans (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Holly looks like Andy Pandy.”

Another added: “Is Holly dressed for an Andy Pandy audition later today?!”

One tweeted: “Why is Holly dressed as a Victorian nanny?”

Another wrote: “Not your best choice of dress.”

Phil and Holly returned to This Morning on Monday Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Monday’s show, Holly wowed viewers with her bright pink dress.

The mum-of-three sported the Ghost midi dress with a pair of nude heels.

The star said on Instagram: “Back to school! Happy Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Fans loved the summery look and were thrilled to have Holly back on their screens.

One person said: “Holly you look stunning! I’m so glad you’re back.”

Another gushed: “Holly you look beautiful! So excited that you’re back.”

A third added: “Looking stylish Holly.”

Over the summer, viewers were treated to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as hosts.

Rochelle Humes, Andi Peters and Alison Hammond also hosted last week.



This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

