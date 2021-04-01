This Morning host Holly Willoughby has left fans divided after sporting a second pair of flat shoes.

The 40-year-old presenter was forced to slip into something slightly comfier this week after pulling her back.

She suffered the painful injury during Tuesday’s show, where she had to change her heels for sandals midway through the programme.

This Morning: What did Holly Willoughby wear?

And yesterday, Holly debuted a pair of sensible black Maje Paris flats from the start.

However, some fans weren’t happy to see the star ditch her heels again during today’s show (April 1).

Her outfit consisted of a dress from Reformation, priced at £285.

Meanwhile, she finished the look with a pair of flat shoes from Russell & Bromley.

Showing off the outfit on Instagram, Holly penned: “Morning Thursday… final one for us before Easter… ending on a high for @schofe birthday today! Cake will be eaten!

“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @reformation shoes by @russellandbromley.”

Holly Willoughby divided This Morning viewers with her shoes (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Holly’s shoes?

Despite choosing her shoes for practical reasons, some fans didn’t approve of the look.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Dress is nice, shoes are a no.”

A second shared: “Love you Holly but please wear trainers instead of those granny shoes.”

Gorgeous but please ditch the shoes

In addition, a third added: “Love the dress, you always look beautiful but just hate those shoes.”

Another stated: “Must admit the shoes aren’t my cup of tea… but this dress is absolutely gorgeous! Hope the back is doing a bit better today.”

However, some appeared to love Holly’s shoes.

Holly was forced to change into sandals this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One added: “Love the shoes, where are they from?!”

Another gushed: “Holly you just look great naturally.”

Furthermore, a third said: “You look so beautiful darling.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s show, Holly discussed her injury after changing her shoes before the Spin to Win segment.

Holly explained: “You might have noticed I’m on this side today, that’s because during the show I uncrossed my legs and pulled my back.

“Because now I’m over 40 that’s the stuff that happens. Got my flip flops on because I can’t wear my heels.”

