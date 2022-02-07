Holly Willoughby appeared to divide viewers on This Morning following a debate on Boris Johnson‘s wife Carrie.

It comes after a new book – written by Lord Ashcroft – alleges that Carrie has influence on the Prime Minister’s decision-making.

But as they discussed the claims on the show today (February 7), Holly was quick to defend the mum-of-two.

Holly Willoughby defends Carrie Johnson on This Morning

The star opened up the topic alongside co-host Alison Hammond.

Gyles Brandreth and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije also joined the debate.

Speaking about the new book, Holly said: “It does seem like she is getting blamed for an awful lot.

I just think it’s really unfair

“It’s like we can’t actually believe he’s capable of making these mistakes himself – it must be her fault.”

Alison added: “It must be a woman behind it!”

Gyles weighed in: “Frankly, the responsibility lies with whoever is the Prime Minister.”

Holly then admitted to feeling “surprised” over the book being published.

Claudia went on: “Gyles is right… but could there still be some truths in these allegations made by Lord Ashcroft? If you look at Carrie and wallpaper gate, could you see Boris being the man behind picking wallpaper?”

Holly quickly responded: “He might!”

What did Claudia say?

Claudia referred to her as ‘Carrie Antoinette’, saying: “Another area that Carrie Antoinette is being blamed for is the parties.

“Apparently Boris Johnson isn’t very keen on a party, but Carrie – younger former mistress, now the wife of Boris Johnson – is very partial to a party.

“There was a gathering the day Dominic Cummings was finally thrown out. Again, could that have been because of Carrie?”

However, Holly appeared to take issue with Claudia’s comments.

The host hit back: “I feel like just sitting here now, using her name and saying Carrie Antoinette and saying words like ‘former mistress’, I just think it’s really unfair.

“I think it screams a little bit of that Meghan Markle bashing that we’ve all done. I feel like actually we don’t know. We weren’t there!”

Holly divides viewers at home

Meanwhile, the debate didn’t go unnoticed with viewers.

Some disagreed with Holly, with one saying: “Holly defending Boris Johnson wife Carrie and comparing her to Meghan Markle. Where is the comparison Meghan was never a mistress! Wow let me turn my music back on #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “Oooohh Holly in defensive mode over Carrie there #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Carrie Johnson has been an advisor in the Tory party for years, are we really meant to believe that she’s not speaking up now she’s married to the PM? Maybe there’s some exaggeration in it but I bet there’s truth in it too. #ThisMorning.”

A fourth claimed: “But Carrie was his mistress, he was still married while she was pregnant with Wilfred #ThisMorning.”

Another complained: “Claudia doesn’t like Carrie and neither do I so I quite like Claudia #ThisMorning. [BLEEP] OFF HOLLY!!!!”

However, others agreed with Holly.

Praising the host, one said: “Well said Holly, the first time in a long time that someone has spoken common sense about the parties, wallpaper and Carrie. A little cheer went up in our house when she simply said that we weren’t there and we don’t know.”

A second tweeted: “Good for you Holly. It’s time women stopped seeming to enjoy bashing each other #ThisMorning.”

