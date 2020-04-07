Holly Willoughby reveals daughter Belle is concerned about tooth fairy during coronavirus lockdown

Presenter Holly Willoughby has revealed the rather sweet concern her daughter voiced during the coronavirus lockdown.

On today's (Tuesday, April 7) episode of This Morning, the daytime TV favourite said her little girl, Belle, had expressed concerns about the tooth fairy.

She explained how the eight-year-old had asked if the tooth fairy would still be working to collect children's teeth. Belle worried she might not, given everyone now has to practise strict social distancing.

Holly said on the programme: "This happened in my household; Belle's got a wobbly tooth, she asked me, you know, we're in lockdown, would the tooth fairy still be able to come if her tooth were to fall out?"

Tooth fairy and Easter Bunny are 'essential workers'

The programme then cut to a clip of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. In it, the PM assured children the tooth fairy would still visit them during the lockdown.

She said in the video: "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, as you can imagine."

Elsewhere in today's episode, viewers were quick to criticise the show for airing a fashion segment during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-recorded segment filmed before the pandemic, presenter Lisa Snowdon revealed a selection of the best dresses people can wear this spring.

Belle's got a wobbly tooth.

The star showcased a series of dresses that viewers can order online. But many on social media pointed out they wouldn't have anywhere to wear them.

What did viewers say?

One on Twitter wrote: "These fashion items are kinda useless in a time where let's face of it... we're mainly braless, careless and skint. Oh and possibly hairy legged."

#ThisMorning these fashion items are kinda useless in a time where let's face of it..were mainly braless , careless, probably clothless and skint ..oh and possibly hairy legged 😂😂😂 — Jilly-anne skinner (@SofaSpectator) April 7, 2020

Also in today's instalment of This Morning, one guest claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "paying the price" for not following his GP's advice.

Journalist Andrew Pierce said Boris, who is currently in intensive care, should not have continued leading the country after contracting COVID-19. Instead, Andrew said, the Prime Minister should have stayed in bed and rested.

