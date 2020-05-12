Holly Willoughby criticises man who visited partner’s elderly mum during lockdown

TV's Holly Willoughby told a caller on This Morning today that her partner was "stupid" for spending half an hour with her elderly mother.

The caller was upset because her partner went to drop a parcel off at her mum's.

But instead of leaving it there at a safe distance, he went into the house.

The caller was upset because her husband went to drop a parcel off at her mum's (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Laura Whitmore 'in running to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice'

Holly says - you are NOT overreacting

The caller, whose name was Maggie, was furious with her partner.

She said: "I ordered a parcel for my mum. My partner is going in to work and he said he'd drop it off for her.

"He got back yesterday and I understand that Mum invited him in.

I'm so cross and upset that he's put my mum's life in danger.

"He went in and sat in the lounge with her for half an hour. I'm so cross and upset that he's put my mum's life in danger. I might be overreacting."

But Holly disagreed. "I don't think you are overeacting, actually."

Holly told the caller she was not overeacting (Credit: ITV)

Trying to figure out what had happened, Phillip Schofield asked Maggie why her partner had gone in.

"What do you think it was?

"Was it because your mum asked him in, encouraged him in?" he asked her.

Stupid thing to do

However, the caller replied that even if she did, it was not acceptable as "we're all lonely."

Then Holly said what she thought.

"He really, really shouldn't have done that. The only thing you can take from this is that his intention was to do a good thing," she said.

"But you're absolutely right, it was a stupid thing to do.

"And the situation we find ourselves at the moment he shouldn't have done it."

Phillip Schofield made a face as soon as the caller told he and Holly what had happened (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning's Holly Willoughby admits she avoids rows with husband Dan during lockdown by 'turning a blind eye'

She told the caller she should explain to her partner that she was 'scared' for her 74-year-old mum.

She added: "I'm angry with you because it comes from fear."

Then Phillip Schofield added: "You've just got to hope for the best on this one. Fingers crossed, fingers crossed you're going to be fine."

He reminded Maggie that government advisers say the over-70s are not necessarily going to be the worst hit by coronavirus, if they are otherwise in good health.

Do you think Holly was right? Are you sticking to the lockdown or have you had enough now? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know how you feel.