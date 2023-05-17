Sarcastic This Morning fans all make same joke as Holly Willoughby meets King Charles

This Morning viewers have taken a swipe at Holly Willoughby for her Buckingham Palace jaunt as she left Phillip Schofield alone in the studio to meet with King Charles III.

The most recent episode of This Morning (May 17, 2023) was fronted by Holly, 42, and Schofe, 61, until the former left the ITV set at noon.

Before Holly’s absence, Schofe confirmed that his co-host would miss the last half an hour of filming as she had a meeting with King Charles to conduct.

The planned early exit comes after she attended the Prince’s Trust Awards last night.

As an ambassador, she explained she was due to head to Buckingham Palace to make introductions between one of the winners and the monarch himself.

“And don’t forget, it’s Your Majesty, it’s Your Majesty.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield kissed before saying goodbye

“Right, it’s time, she’s been summoned. The carriage awaits – although it is a motorbike,” Phil said as the clock struck midday.

“And it’s time for you to head to Buckingham Palace, have you got your stuff?”

“Yes, got all the stuff, all the bits. I’m off to the palace with The Prince’s Trust to introduce the winner [from yesterday] to the King himself,” Willoughby replied.

The pair kissed before the mum-of-three left the This Morning set.

“Happy to hold the fort! Goodbye now, goodbye. And don’t forget, it’s Your Majesty, it’s Your Majesty,” the 61-year-old added.

However, not everyone is impressed with the presenter skipping out on the final segment to interview the newly-coronated monarch.

Fans have taken a swipe at the Holly Willoughby Buckingham Palace jaunt

Viewers have taken to Twitter to air their grievances.

One wrote: “Will Holly be queuing to get into the Palace today?”

Another said: “Holly heading to Buckingham Palace this afternoon. What are you going to do… Jump the queue?”

A third Twitter user said: “Is Holly jumping the queue to meet the King?”

Not everyone believes the exit is negative

However, some saw the brighter side of Holly leaving the 150-minute broadcast before its conclusion.

One said: “It was really kind of HM The King to save Holly Willoughby from having to endure more time with Philip Schofield.”

Another wrote: “It was a lovely moment between Holly & Phillip. Holly kissed Philip. She was in a good mood.

“She was in good spirits as she was going to present the awards.”

It’s expected that Holly will reunite with her co-host for tomorrow’s This Morning show.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

