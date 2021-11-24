This Morning viewers have had enough of Holly Willoughby mentioning her puppy dog Bailey on the show today (Wednesday November 24).

Holly revealed yesterday she would be bringing the new addition to her family along for a segment with Dr. Scott Miller.

But even though many viewers were delighted to see the “gorgeous” Bailey appear on the ITV daytime show, many were soon weary of seeing her on their screens.

Holly Willoughby’s dog Bailey on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How This Morning viewers reacted to Holly Willoughby mentions of her dog

Bailey was clearly a hit in the studio, with Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield petting her throughout the segment with Dr Miller.

But Bailey’s presence wasn’t limited to just that item, which focused on advice for welcoming a new pet into a family.

She also came up during a cooking segment with chef Clodagh McKenna.

Bailey also featured throughout the whole show as she chilled alongside Phil and Holly on the sofa.

And that – along with other mentions from Holly – seemed to provoke some irked onlookers into making sarcastic comments on social media.

Seems like Phil couldn’t get enough of Bailey (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘This is getting tiresome’

Adding a rolling emoji to their post, one Twitter user complained: “Yes Holly, we know you’re a new dog owner.

“So don’t need the reference to it during cooking segment too #ThisMorning.”

How long has Holly been saying she has a puppy? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/xED603GqoH — Ollie ⚽️🍻 (@ollie_olly_olly) November 24, 2021

Holly got a puppy? Great. 🐕 Can we move on, please? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/xx8lAPBg74 — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) November 24, 2021

That tone was echoed elsewhere on Twitter by other unimpressed observers.

“Has Holly got a new puppy? I wish she’d mentioned it more #ThisMorning,” wrote someone else.

Bailey has recently joined Holly’s family (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And another person similarly posted: “Oh did Holly bring her dog? She never mentioned she was doing that #ThisMorning.”

Adding a shrugging emoji to their words, another user moaned: “Ok, this whole Holly/puppy [stuff] is getting tiresome… You’re not the first person to get a dog #ThisMorning.”

I don’t care that Holly has a dog. Please just stop.

Yet another fed up viewer tweeted: “I don’t care that Holly has a dog. Please just stop. #ThisMorning.”

And someone else joked: “#ThisMorning Why do we all need to know Holly has got a new puppy?

“I’ve just got a new kettle but I bet nobody cares about that.”

However, not everyone watching at home was so rapidly worn down by Bailey being on the show.

One fan exclaimed, making use of several heart emojis: “OM BLOODY G Holly’s dog! #ThisMorning.”

And another added: “Aww how gorgeous is Holly’s dog? #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV on weekdays.

