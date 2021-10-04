Holly Willoughby branded ‘perfection’ as she rocks mini skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on This Morning today (Monday October 4) as she wore a colourful miniskirt.

The telly fave, 40, was as elegant as ever, and fans loved her outfit.

Holly Willoughby looked effortlessly cool in her This Morning outfit today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Taking to the social media site, Holly shared a snap of herself just before she was bout to go on air.

Wearing a bright pink top, she coupled it with a pink-and-green wool miniskirt. She finished off the cute outfit with tights and nude heels.

Perfect for autumn.

She captioned the image: “Morning Monday… starting the week off with a fab show…we have @gordongram and @landonorris on our sofa today… see you at 10am on @thismorning.

“Skirt and knitwear by @reserved.”

My God holly in that skirt and top 😍

#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/sSw5NwMYH7 — Conor moran (@Conormo56898955) October 4, 2021

Holly Willoughby that skirt is lovely #thismorning — Angela Leitch SOVEREIGN Scot (@RottenRosa) October 4, 2021

In LOVE with Holly’s outfit today 😍🔥 Anyways, we’ve made it to Monday again… good moaning! #ThisMorning — Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) October 4, 2021

Holly Willoughby on the how today (Credit: ITV)

“Perfection”

It wasn’t just Instagram where Holly’s fans went wild for her outfit.

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to share their delight at the ensemble.

One viewer wrote: “Holly Willoughby on This Morning that skirt is lovely #thismorning.”

Another said: “In LOVE with Holly’s outfit today [hearts-for-eyes emoji, fire emoji].”

A third said it was “perfection” while another panted: “My God, that skirt and top [hearts-for-eyes emoji].”

On today’s This Morning Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent almost £150K and counting on cosmetic surgery to look even more like each other.

They also spoke to Francis Bourgeois, 23, a TikTok star whose videos about trainspotting have gone viral.

And in the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay answered viewers’ questions about anything and everything culinary they were struggling with.