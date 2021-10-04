Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby branded ‘perfection’ as she rocks mini skirt on This Morning

Holly gave Autumn a new twist

By Paul Hirons

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on This Morning today (Monday October 4) as she wore a colourful miniskirt.

The telly fave, 40, was as elegant as ever, and fans loved her outfit.

What did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Taking to the social media site, Holly shared a snap of herself just before she was bout to go on air.

Wearing a bright pink top, she coupled it with a pink-and-green wool miniskirt. She finished off the cute outfit with tights and nude heels.

Read more: When is Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders? TV fave admits she forgot her line

Perfect for autumn.

She captioned the image: “Morning Monday… starting the week off with a fab show…we have @gordongram and @landonorris on our sofa today… see you at 10am on @thismorning.

“Skirt and knitwear by @reserved.”

“Perfection”

It wasn’t just Instagram where Holly’s fans went wild for her outfit.

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to share their delight at the ensemble.

One viewer wrote: “Holly Willoughby on This Morning that skirt is lovely #thismorning.”

Read more: TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois melts Phil and Holly’s hearts on This Morning – ‘Adorable!’

Another said: “In LOVE with Holly’s outfit today [hearts-for-eyes emoji, fire emoji].”

A third said it was “perfection” while another panted: “My God, that skirt and top [hearts-for-eyes emoji].”

On today’s This Morning Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent almost £150K and counting on cosmetic surgery to look even more like each other.

They also spoke to Francis Bourgeois, 23, a TikTok star whose videos about trainspotting have gone viral.

And in the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay answered viewers’ questions about anything and everything culinary they were struggling with.

