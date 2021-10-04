Holly Willoughby branded ‘perfection’ as she rocks mini skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on This Morning today (Monday October 4) as she wore a colourful miniskirt.
The telly fave, 40, was as elegant as ever, and fans loved her outfit.
What did Holly Willoughby wear today?
Taking to the social media site, Holly shared a snap of herself just before she was bout to go on air.
Wearing a bright pink top, she coupled it with a pink-and-green wool miniskirt. She finished off the cute outfit with tights and nude heels.
Perfect for autumn.
She captioned the image: “Morning Monday… starting the week off with a fab show…we have @gordongram and @landonorris on our sofa today… see you at 10am on @thismorning.
“Skirt and knitwear by @reserved.”
Holly Willoughby 🔥🔥❤️❤️ Incredible 😈 Perfection 😈 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/QCAxUT2ivr
— Hottest_UKCelebs (@UKHotCelebs1) October 4, 2021
My God holly in that skirt and top 😍
#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/sSw5NwMYH7
— Conor moran (@Conormo56898955) October 4, 2021
Holly Willoughby that skirt is lovely #thismorning
— Angela Leitch SOVEREIGN Scot (@RottenRosa) October 4, 2021
In LOVE with Holly’s outfit today 😍🔥
Anyways, we’ve made it to Monday again… good moaning! #ThisMorning
— Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) October 4, 2021
“Perfection”
It wasn’t just Instagram where Holly’s fans went wild for her outfit.
During the show, viewers took to Twitter to share their delight at the ensemble.
One viewer wrote: “Holly Willoughby on This Morning that skirt is lovely #thismorning.”
Another said: “In LOVE with Holly’s outfit today [hearts-for-eyes emoji, fire emoji].”
A third said it was “perfection” while another panted: “My God, that skirt and top [hearts-for-eyes emoji].”
On today’s This Morning Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed twins who have spent almost £150K and counting on cosmetic surgery to look even more like each other.
They also spoke to Francis Bourgeois, 23, a TikTok star whose videos about trainspotting have gone viral.
And in the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay answered viewers’ questions about anything and everything culinary they were struggling with.
