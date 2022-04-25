Holly Willoughby apologises as she ‘breaks number one rule’ on This Morning

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after making a gaffe on This Morning today (April 25).

The seasoned presenter, 41, has years of TV experience, but she seemed to forget them for a split-second.

When you forget you’re live on telly 😂 pic.twitter.com/8amAKwCOeA — This Morning (@thismorning) April 25, 2022

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Holly and Philip Schofield had enjoyed a busy morning on the show with guests including Labour leader Keir Starmer.

But as the show returned after a commercial break, the mum-of-three seemed to be caught off-guard as the camera zoomed in on her and her co-host.

Looking startled, Holly said: “I was actually just watching us on the monitor and then I thought ‘Oh My God you’re not just watching at home you’re actually on!'”

Phil quipped: “You can’t watch the telly if you’re on it.”

Holly blushed and said: “I know, rule number one in the presenting handbook, sorry.”

The This Morning Twitter account shared the clip with the caption: “When you forget you’re on live telly.”

Holly Willoughby made a blunder on This Morning (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

Despite the blunder, Holly wowed viewers before the show when she shared a pic of what she was wearing.

Posed to perfection she stunned in a pair of black cropped trousers and summery red blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Fans loved her stylish look with many complimenting the Freeze the Fear star on how “beautiful” she looked.

Holly on Freeze the Fear

Holly can be seen on BBC One every Tuesday presenting Freeze the Fear with comedian Lee Mack.

The show sees celebs take on sub-zero challenges as they try and discover more about themselves.

However, after two episodes of the much-hyped programme, many viewers had the same complaint.

After watching the celebs taking a cold shower for 15 minutes, many fans wondered if that was all the show was about.

One tweeted: “Had high hopes for #FreezeTheFear and I’m sat watching a bunch of people have a 15 second cold shower?”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “A cold shower. Really. It’s hardly SAS is it?”

Despite the lukewarm reception from some however other fans loved the bracing scenes.

One tweeted: “I am loving #FreezeTheFear it’s now got me wanting to get the cold showers!”

Freeze the Fear continues on Tuesday, April 26 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.