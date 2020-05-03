Holly Willoughby announces she has quit Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby has quit her role on ITV2 entertainment show Celebrity Juice.
The mum of three wants to spend more time with her family.
Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support...Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out... Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon ... Where to begin... I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’... my goodness me it did... three friends, you me and @fearnecotton ... and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship... I love the bones of you Lemon! Thank you for making me laugh for twelve years... I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check... if I don’t see you through a week or next week or the week after... know you are always in my heart... ❤️
This move comes after her husband Dan Baldwin recently stood down as the presenter of the cult series.
Last night, Celebrity Juice frontman Keith Lemon posted a gushing tribute to his pal Holly on Instagram.
(WARNING! don’t have the sound up! This clip Contains the F word!) Love this woman. What an incredible sport. Always willing to get her hands dirty and join in. One of the boys but all woman. A wicked sense of humour and very easy to look at. Don’t look into her eyes though, cos she can make you do anything. What a lady! King of the ladies! The queen of the milk beasts! The one and only @hollywilloughby face of an angel but can have the potty mouth of... well me I guess. Super rad! Super nice! My mate! I salute all your wonderfulness. Massive hugs x
Earlier this week, Holly shared a cute picture of her parents to celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary.
She posted the pic on Instagram on Thursday (April 30).
"Happy 43rd wedding anniversary to these love birds... Love you Mumma and Dadda!" she captioned it.
Holly's close family
The couple share a kiss on their wedding day.
Holly has often said how close she is to her parents.
Talking about them, she told The Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they’re a real team.
"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner.
"From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."
Holly's fears
Just last month the This Morning presenter revealed how worried she was for her 72-year-old mum when the coronavirus pandemic hit Britain.
She voiced her concerns about her parents during a phone-in about the disease with a doctor on This Morning.
Holly told Dr Claire: "My mum is older than me, she’s 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad.
"As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in?
"But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling."
The pic of their wedding anniversary is not the only one Holly has shared of her parents.
She previously posted a photo with dad Terry Willoughby's for his birthday.
Holly wrote: ""Spent yesterday celebrating this ones birthday... Happy birthday Daddy!!!!! Love you so so much... you are THE BEST!"
And she shared a snap of mum Linda for Mother's Day.
She has hailed her mum as a "timeless beauty" and the pair share their youthful looks.
Holly is a mum herself to three children - Harry, 10, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, - with husband Dan Baldwin.
What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your thoughts.