BGT 2019 finalists Flakefleet Primary have created a Christmas nativity play with the help of some very famous friends!

The children had originally planned to appear on the 2020 special earlier this year. However, coronavirus scuppered their plans.

As a result, the school decided to take matters into their own hands.

David Walliams is among the stars to have signed up for the BGT stars’ nativity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stars sign up for Flakefleet nativity

Head teacher Dave McPartlin — not related to host Ant! — tried his luck at getting in touch with David Walliams.

He asked if the comedian would narrate their Christmas nativity play, and David agreed!

“Our motto is dare to dream,” said the head teacher.

David Walliams narrated the Flakefleet nativity, while Holly played her role from the This Morning sofa (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Simon Cowell ‘considering suing electric bike company after breaking back’

In fact, after David signed up, a host of other stars decided to join in the fun too.

Gaby Roslin, Piers Morgan and even Holly and Phil all took part in the end. Yes, it turns out Piers does have a heart after all!

BREAKING NEWS!!!!

We cannot believe that the lovely and incredibly kind duos of Phil & Holly, Piers & Susanna and Amanda & Jamie will actually be appearing in our 2020 Covid version of the Nativity!

We cheekily asked the question and they actually said yes!!!@dave_mcpartlin pic.twitter.com/lVPuEuMX4O — Flakefleet Primary #daretodream (@Flaketweet) December 15, 2020

All of those involved recorded their appearances at home and sent them to the school to be screened as part of the performance that’s available to watch on YouTube.

Titled 12 Days of Covid, all proceeds from sales will go to NHS charities.

The school thanked all the celebs who took part on Twitter.

Ant and Dec will also join David Walliams for the 2020 Christmas Day Special on ITV (Credit: Syco/ITV)

BGT Christmas special

David will also be gracing our TV screens this Christmas for the BGT Xmas special.

The usual stars will be back, aside from Simon Cowell, who has been recovering from his back injury.

All four judges are also expected to put on a performance of their own on when it airs on Christmas Day.

Comedian and author David will be reprising his role as The Queen.

So it looks like he will be doing a skit on The Queen’s Christmas Day speech.

Amanda is set to sing with 2014 BGT winners Collabro.

Meanwhile, Alesha will perform the Christmas classic Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with 2017 winner Tokio Myers.

Dancer Ashley Banjo will be stepping in as the fourth judge.

It means Simon will be able to watch all the action from the comfort of his own sofa on the big day.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.