Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s touching message to Julia Bradbury after mastectomy

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sent their well-wishes to Julia Bradbury on This Morning today (October 12).

The presenting duo paid tribute to their fellow ITV star, after her mastectomy surgery this week.

During the operation, Julia had her left boob removed following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s message to Julia Bradbury

The pair touched upon Julia’s recent surgery on Tuesday’s programme.

Holly, 40, said: “Before we move onto our health story today, we wanted to send our best wishes to Julia Bradbury.”

Phillip, 59, continued: “Yesterday she finished her mastectomy and is now recovering.

Sending her all of our love

“We loved to see her in our forest just before she went off to surgery, so we’re looking forward to seeing her and sending her all of our love.”

Holly then added: “Rest up you, look after yourself.”

Following the heartfelt message, viewers also took to social media to share their support.

On Twitter, one said: “She’s such a brave dignified and inspiring lady. Sending love and strength.”

Another added: “Hope you have a speedy recovery Julia… keep fighting!! Sending you huge hugs & love.”

A third tweeted: “Sending lots of love hugs and best wishes for a speedy recovery Julia.”

Julia gives health update after mastectomy

The Countryfile host, 51, has continued to update fans throughout her cancer battle.

Yesterday (October 11), Julia shared a snap of herself in her hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

In the shot, the star had a visible black mark down the centre of her chest.

A snippet of her emotional post read: “I’m out of surgery. These will be my new companions for the coming weeks & months.

“I need a drain to channel surplus blood from the surgery & I have to wear a special post- breast surgery/mastectomy designed bra for the next 6 weeks to protect my upper body post-op. (This one is by @theyahealthcare – made of bamboo fibres).

“The marks on my chest are markers for my surgeon to follow during the op.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Julia thanked her followers for their constant support.

She penned: “Thank you all for your well wishes & positive vibes, it’s so comforting. I feel fortunate to have you all.”

Julia first opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis last month.

