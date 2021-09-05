Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tease ‘new’ changes ahead of This Morning return

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have teased some ‘new and fresh’ ideas on This Morning.

The presenting duo are set to return to the ITV programme tomorrow (September 6), after a lengthy six-week break.

But as they prepare to sit on the sofa again, Holly and Phillip have given a small glimpse into what to expert.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to This Morning tomorrow (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss This Morning return

And it appears that viewers of the ITV show are in for a treat!

Holly, 40, told ITV: “Time with my family over the summer is the best, but I always look forward to seeing my second family back at This Morning.

“The return in September is always quite an exciting time to learn about what we’ve got coming up over the next year and it amazes me how the team always come up with new and fresh ideas every time.”

Meanwhile, Phillip, who has been away with his family over summer, admitted he couldn’t be more excited to head back to work.

The 59-year-old host added: “It’s nice to have a bit of time off over the summer to catch up with friends and family and I love getting out in the garden and pouring a gin and tonic… But I love working so I never get holiday blues.

“I always look forward to getting back to a new series, I’m always happy to get back to work.”

Holly previously shared her excitement over returning to This Morning on Instagram.

Alongside a shot of herself and Phil, she wrote: “Back to school on Monday… can’t wait to be back with @schofe and the whole @thismorning team!

“Can’t wait to see you too… hope you’ve had a great summer… 2 more sleeps.”

This Morning viewers delighted by their return

Holly’s post was flooded with messages from excited fans.

Taking to the comments, one said: “It’s been the fastest summer yet! Can’t believe you two are back already. Great to have you back though.”

Another added: “The world of British daytime television just wouldn’t be the same without Holly & Phil on the This Morning sofa and I’m looking forward to your return on Monday.”

Holly has enjoyed a lengthy six-week break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “I’ll be watching once again.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Dream team back on.”

Over the course of the summer, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stepped in for the regular hosts.

The married duo previously hosted the show every Friday, before being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary.

Alison also presented alongside Rochelle Humes this week, with Andi Peters taking her spot on Friday (September 3).

Andi went down a treat with viewers at home, as some called for him to become a permanent presenter.

