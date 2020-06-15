Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal 'tears' over viewers reuniting with families amid lockdown

TV's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby revealed they shed tears after watching videos of This Morning viewers reuniting with their families.

A montage of clips showing children reuniting with their grandparents and viewers sharing a hug with their parents and loved ones played.

The emotional footage left Phil and Holly emotional as they said they can't wait to experience the same moments.

Phil and Holly shed tears after watching videos of This Morning viewers reuniting with their families (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: "We got a bit a teary."

Holly added: "It's what we want so much. We've been waiting for so long."

We just watched this in the break and it set us off.

Phil continued: "Following new government guidelines, single adults living alone or single parents can now form a support bubble with another household."

Holly said: "So many of you have been in touch over the weekend sharing your videos. Get your tissues is all I can say.

Holly was emotional (Credit: ITV)

"We just watched this in the break and it set us off. Here we are."

Viewers watching from home were also left emotional.

One person said on Twitter: "Seeing all of the family reunions after spending months apart has made me so emotional.

"I can't imagine what it must have been like for grandchildren to not be able to see their grandparents for months!"

Another wrote: "Crying watching @thismorning families reunited."

Families have reunited this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Holly spoke about missing her mum as she and Phil watched other viewers reuniting with their loved ones.

What did she say?

After seeing a woman reunite with her mum, Holly said: "I’m so jealous.

"I just feel like, I know it’s so lovely and I’m so happy for them, but I just want to hug my mum so bad and my dad."

Holly said she's missing her mum Linda (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brits are now able to form 'support bubbles'.

The new rule means single adult households can now join another household to prevent loneliness.

Unfortunately, Holly doesn't fall into this category because her parents live under the same roof.

