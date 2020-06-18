Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn following her death

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn following her death.

The We'll Meet Again singer, who was nicknamed the Forces' Sweetheart, has died aged 103 – two days before her 104th birthday.

On Thursday's This Morning, Holly and Phil started the show by remembering Dame Vera.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn following her death (Credit: ITV)

What did they say?

Holly said: "We're starting with some very sad news, Dame Vera Lynn has sadly passed at the age of 103."

After reading a statement from Dame Vera's family, Phil continued: "She was always very dignified, she never really put a foot wrong.

"She was so perfect when everybody needed her, a time when people needed her most."

Holly went on to reveal a childhood memory of Vera.

Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103 (Credit: ITV)

The presenter said she came across Dame Vera in a garden centre near her home.

Holly explained her mother pointed her out in excitement.

She was always very dignified, she never really put a foot wrong.

The pair went on to speak with Dame Esther Rantzen about Dame Vera's death.

Earlier today (June 18), Dame Vera's family released a statement to confirm her death.

It read: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

Holly and Phil spoke to Dame Esther Rantzen about Dame Vera's death (Credit: ITV)

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."

Dame Vera became a national treasure during the Second World War after keeping spirits high with her classic hit We'll Meet Again.

During World War II, she was an avid supporter of the military and performed for troops at the risk of her own safety.

Meanwhile, when lockdown was enforced, Dame Vera told Brits to "rediscover that same spirit that saw us through the war".

'She had a natural dignity but she was never too grand. She was a very remarkable human being.'



Dame Vera Lynn, known as the Forces' Sweetheart, has passed away aged 103 and Dame Esther Rantzen shares her memories of the singer.



