Holly and Phillip’s replacements on This Morning announced as they take Christmas break

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield informed This Morning viewers today (December 9) they will be taking a Christmas break.

The ITV daytime telly co-hosts revealed their time off at the end of Friday’s show.

Viewers were left “disappointed” as Holly and Phil appeared on their screens instead of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

That’s because Alison and Dermot usually front the final episode of the week.

But those people who weren’t over the moon to see Hols and Phillip on this morning may be happier to know they will be seeing more of Alison and Dermot.

Holly and Phillip are expected to feature on Christmas Day, although it is not clear whether the Sunday show will be pre-recorded or not (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly and Phillip confirm Christmas break

As Phillip and Holly signed off, it was mentioned how they are set to be away for a fortnight.

Holly said: “We’re off for a bit of a break now.

“We look forward to seeing you on Christmas Day.”

We look forward to seeing you on Christmas Day.

She also gave a brief preview of what would be on the show next week – with the implication the stand ins would present every day.

Holly continued: “Next week Alison and Dermot will be joined by another pop star aiming for Christmas number one… it is Basil Brush.”

Phillip chipped in: “Alan Titchmarsh tells us about a gift he hopes will make its way under your tree.”

Then Holly finished off their closing remarks by adding: “And Clodagh McKenna is back to share an alternative to Christmas turkey.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will fill in on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How This Morning fans reacted

As the show opened, viewers rued the lack of Dermot and Alison on the programme.

Some also expressed bemusement at Holly and Phil’s work schedule.

One Twitter user asked: “Why do they get to finish for Christmas on the NINTH [of] December. Seriously wouldn’t kill them to work until the 22nd or 23rd like the rest of us, they are never in!”

And another claimed: “Another month off after today for the overpaid presenters.”

Meanwhile, following Holly and Phillip’s announcement at the end of the show, someone else moaned: “#ThisMorning more holidays for Holly and Phil. They really have it easy.”

But someone else reflected: “Missed Alison and Dermot today. If they’re on now until Xmas I’ll be pleased #ThisMorning.”

Holly and Phillip clink glasses ahead of their Christmas break (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Fans joke about Holly and Phil

Elsewhere, other social media users cracked a similar gag about the hosts.

“Crikey Phil and Holly seem to break up earlier every year. They’ll be breaking up in October soon for Xmas,” one Twitter user wisecracked.

“Phil and Holly are finishing for Christmas already?! At this rate they’ll be finishing at Halloween in a few years. #ThisMorning,” echoed someone else.

And another tweeted: “I’m not saying Holly and Phil go on their Christmas break earlier and earlier every year but I’m not sure if they’ve finished up today for Christmas 2022 or Christmas 2023. #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning: Phillip and Holly replace Alison and Dermot as viewers fume

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.