Strike star Holliday Grainger: Is she married? Does she have children? What else has she been in?

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike: Troubled Blood (Credit: BBC)

How old is Strike star Holliday Grainger and where is she from?

Holliday Grainger was born on March 27 1988.

She is currently 34 years old.

Holliday is from Manchester, and her maternal grandfather is Italian.

But if you’ve seen a lot of Holliday’s period drama roles, you might think she doesn’t have a Manchester accent!

She shared with The Guardian: “For most of my teenage years I was the Northern best friend.

“And then someone was like: ‘Oh, she can do RP [received pronunciation]!'” Holliday quipped in a fancy accent. “Then it was like, you can be the posh lead.”

She now reportedly lives in Devon.

How did Holliday Grainger get discovered?

Holliday has been acting since she was just five years old, her first role was playing Kirsty in the BBC‘s All Quiet on the Preston Front.

She told 1883 Magazine that her “first taste of acting came by accident aged 6 when her mother’s friend, who was a casting director, scouted her for a BBC TV series”.

She said: “I guess I was about 12 when I realised, yes, this is what I want to do.”

Holliday studied English Literature at the University of Leeds for a year before her acting roles and her studies became too difficult to balance.

She did finish her degree at The Open University and gained a first in her degree.

She told the Daily Mail that she made the decision to finish her degree because: “If I hadn’t, then my entire life I would have just done half a degree.

“I had to finish. And if ever I don’t want to act, I have something to fall back on.”

Holliday at the premiere for The Finest Hours back in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has Holliday Grainger been in?

Holliday has had a lot of great roles since she started acting aged five.

After her first role in All Quiet on the Preston Front, she appeared in the children’s series Roger and the Rottentrolls as Kate Beckett.

Her next big role was in ITV’s Where The Heart Is, playing the teen Megan Boothe.

As a teen, she had roles in M.I. High, Waterloo Road and Waking the Dead.

In 2009, she appeared in the supernatural series Demons as Ruby.

For the next few years, Holliday had a stint in period dramas.

She appeared as Diana Rivers in Jane Eyre, starred in Bel Ami alongside Robert Pattinson and appeared in Anna Karenina with Keira Knightley.

She also played main character Estella in the 2012 film version of Great Expectations.

One of Holliday’s best-known TV roles came in 2012, as she starred as Lucrezia as she starred in the period drama series The Borgias.

And before there was Netflix’s version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, she appeared in BBC’s 2015 version with Richard Madden.

Other film roles include Lauren in The Riot Club, Anastasia in Cinderella and Louise in My Cousin Rachel.

She of course joined Strike back in 2017 as Robin Ellacott in the JK Rowling novel adaptations.

Who does Holliday Grainger play in The Capture

In recent years, she’s starred in the 2018 film Tell It To The Bees, the 2019 film Animals and BBC’s The Capture as DCI Rachel Carey.

She’s next set to star in Mickey7, a science fiction film directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho.

Who did Holliday Grainger play in Waterloo Road?

If you’re rewatching Waterloo Road at the minute, you might have recognised Holliday Grainger appearing in the second series of the show.

She played a friend of Chlo Grainger, Stacey Appleyard. Stacey had a big crush on Chlo’s stepfather and teacher Tom Clarkson.

She even crawled into bed with him one night and caused a lot of drama between him and Izzie Redpath!

Holliday only appeared in the second series of Waterloo Road before moving on to other roles.

Is Holliday Grainger her real name?

It is! Although early in her career the Strike star was sometimes credited as Holly Grainger.

She told the Daily Mail that her parents came up with the name as they were “just playing word association with Mollie and Billie”.

Actress Holliday Grainger with boyfriend Harry Treadaway in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Holliday Grainger married? Who is she dating? Who is her boyfriend?

Holliday has been with actor Harry Treadaway since 2015.

He’s best known for his roles as Dr Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful and Narek in Star Trek: Picard.

Holliday was also previously linked to her Borgias’ co-star Francois Arnaud, however, the pair never confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Does Holliday Grainger have children? What are her twins called?

Harry and Holliday have kept their relationship very private but the couple welcomed twins in 2021.

She took a break from filming The Capture to have her twins.

The couple haven’t revealed the names of their children.

Her partner Harry is actually a twin himself – his twin brother is A Street Cat Named Bob actor Luke Treadaway!

How tall is Holliday Grainger?

According to IMDb, Holliday is 5ft 1in.

Some sites claim she is 5ft 2in, but her IMDb is probably the most accurate height!

What is Holliday Grainger’s net worth?

You might be wondering what Holliday is worth after all her years of great roles!

According to celebritynetworth.com, she is worth $5 million dollars.

That’s around £4 million pounds. Good for you, Holliday!

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood begins on Sunday December 11 at 9pm on BBC One.

