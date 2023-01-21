Jane McDonald pointing at her friend
TV

Holidaying With Jane McDonald: Star issues warning to old pal as racy remark oversteps the mark

She was in Cyprus on the Channel 5 show last night

By Nancy Brown

Holidaying With Jane McDonald continued on Channel 5 last night (January 20), with the star visiting Cyprus.

While she was there, Jane met up with an old pal, Kostas.

However, he was quickly shut down when he came up with a cheeky plan to go skinny dipping with the TV favourite.

Jane McDonald holds her hands up on the beach
Jane McDonald was propositioned on her Holidaying With show last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Holidaying With Jane McDonald: Star shuts down racy suggestion

Jane McDonald was in Cyprus last night and visited the birthplace of Aphrodite with her old pal Kostas.

However, things took a bit of a turn when Kostas suggested they get a better look at the landmark – a rock that sits out at sea.

Jane told him she didn’t have her swimsuit, and it appeared he overstepped the mark with his next suggestion.

The singer explained that its said that those who swim around the rock will be gifted with eternal beauty.

She quipped to the camera: “You might want to swim around the rock if you were alone but I don’t think I can risk doing it with Kostas.”

Jane then added: “Good job I didn’t bring my swimming costume, I could have been in real trouble.”

Jane McDonald chatting to her friend in Cyprus
Jane’s pal Kostas made a very racy suggestion to Jane (Credit: Channel 5)

Kostas oversteps the mark

Kostas then made his suggestion to the Holidaying With Jane McDonald star…

“Maybe we go and swim it together?”” he asked.

“No, you’re alright. I haven’t got my costume,” Jane said.

The Cypriot cheekily suggested the pair go into the sea with “nothing” on.

“Don’t even go there,” Jane replied, issuing a warning and waggling her finger in Kostas’ face.

However, she burst out laughing as she admitted: “I knew it. I knew you would say that!”

Read more: Jane McDonald issues apology for her behaviour on The One Show

YouTube video player

So what did you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Channel 5 Holidaying With Jane McDonald Jane McDonald

Trending Articles

EastEnders' Lily is looking upset and, in a bubble, Martin is looking upset
EastEnders spoilers: The father of Lily’s baby revealed
Prince Harry and Princess Kate divided by pink line
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ from royal family to Meghan and Harry
Kate Middleton wearing black
Princess Kate fans hit back as royal branded ‘boring’ and ‘like a wind-up doll’
Katie Price on GB News
Katie Price news: Model pregnant with baby number six as she reveals ’surprise’ is on the way later this year?
Dave Myers smiles
Dave Myers on health ‘wake-up call’ as his weight was under inspection
Carol McGiffin on Loose Women today
Loose Women: Carol McGiffin slammed by viewers over ‘hypocritical’ remark about nurses