Holidaying With Jane McDonald continued on Channel 5 last night (January 20), with the star visiting Cyprus.

While she was there, Jane met up with an old pal, Kostas.

However, he was quickly shut down when he came up with a cheeky plan to go skinny dipping with the TV favourite.

Jane McDonald was propositioned on her Holidaying With show last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Holidaying With Jane McDonald: Star shuts down racy suggestion

Jane McDonald was in Cyprus last night and visited the birthplace of Aphrodite with her old pal Kostas.

However, things took a bit of a turn when Kostas suggested they get a better look at the landmark – a rock that sits out at sea.

Jane told him she didn’t have her swimsuit, and it appeared he overstepped the mark with his next suggestion.

The singer explained that its said that those who swim around the rock will be gifted with eternal beauty.

She quipped to the camera: “You might want to swim around the rock if you were alone but I don’t think I can risk doing it with Kostas.”

Jane then added: “Good job I didn’t bring my swimming costume, I could have been in real trouble.”

Jane’s pal Kostas made a very racy suggestion to Jane (Credit: Channel 5)

Kostas oversteps the mark

Kostas then made his suggestion to the Holidaying With Jane McDonald star…

“Maybe we go and swim it together?”” he asked.

“No, you’re alright. I haven’t got my costume,” Jane said.

The Cypriot cheekily suggested the pair go into the sea with “nothing” on.

“Don’t even go there,” Jane replied, issuing a warning and waggling her finger in Kostas’ face.

However, she burst out laughing as she admitted: “I knew it. I knew you would say that!”

